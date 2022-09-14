Emirates airline and United Airlines announce codeshare agreement

Emirates airline and United Airlines announced a codeshare agreement on Wednesday that executives promised would “terrify our competitors”, with non-stop flights to Dubai included in the deal.

The respective airlines hosted an event on Wednesday at Dulles International Airport near Washington to announce the codeshare, unveiling a pair of planes on the tarmac as cabin crew in Emirates and United uniforms came together on stage.

Starting in November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco and Houston — three of the biggest business hubs in the US — will be able to easily make connections on United flights to and from about 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.

At the eight other US airports served by Emirates — Boston's Logan International, Dallas-Fort Worth, LAX in Los Angeles, Miami International, New York's JFK, Florida's Orlando International, Seattle-Tacoma in Washington state and Washington's Dulles — the airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.

Emirates President Tim Clark and United chief executive Scott Kirby gave speeches touting the partnership as a major moment in “a robust pandemic recovery”.

Both airlines have recently announced significant investments to improve customer experience, including $2bn from Emirates to retrofit more than 120 aircraft. Photo: United Airlines

“We welcome United's return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai,” Mr Clark said.

He has publicly endorsed an Emirates partnership with a “big three” US airline since mid-2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic first unfolded and shook the industry.

“This will defy the laws of physics when it comes to moving people across the planet,” Mr Clark told an energised crowd at the hangar event.

“This is going to terrify our competitors.”

Codeshares are business arrangements in which two or more airlines agree to market and publish a particular flight as part of their own schedule or timetable. Only one airline operates the flight, but the other airlines marketing it can add their own unique flight number for marketing purposes and frequent-flyer programmes.

The agreement is likely to help United better compete for customers flying to the Gulf region, after a recently expanded American Airlines deal with Qatar Airways raised the stakes.

American Airlines and Qatar Airways expanded their agreement to an additional 16 countries in June, and American boasted that the expansion would establish it “as the only US carrier to serve the Gulf region, seamlessly connecting through Doha with Qatar Airways”.

For United flyers in the US, the deal may signal easier travel to India, too.

Emirates is the biggest foreign airline serving India, where direct flights from the US have become more complicated recently with Russian airspace closures.

The deal also comes as the US faces a severe pilot shortage.

Management consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimates the industry is facing a deficit of about 8,000 pilots, or 11 per cent of the total workforce, and says the shortfall could reach 30,000 pilots by 2025.