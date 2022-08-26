US Secret Service recovers $286m in stolen pandemic loans

The US Secret Service said on Friday that the agency has recovered $286 million in illegally attained pandemic loans.

The investigation was initiated by its Orlando, Florida, bureau, and alleges that fraudsters submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using phoney or stolen employment and personal records, and then used Green Dot, an online bank, to hide financial transactions.

The agency said it will refund the seized cash to the Small Business Administration.

The Secret Service collaborated with Green Dot to find about 15,000 accounts and recoup $286m connected to the accounts through collaboration with the Department of Justice.

“This forfeiture effort and those to come are a direct and necessary response to the unprecedented size and scope of pandemic relief fraud,” said Kevin Chambers, director for Covid-19 fraud enforcement at the Justice Department.

Mr Chambers's role was announced earlier this year by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Justice Department remains committed to using every available federal tool — including criminal, civil and administrative actions — to combat and prevent Covid-19 related fraud,” said Mr Garland.

“We will continue to hold accountable those who seek to exploit the pandemic for personal gain, to protect vulnerable populations and to safeguard the integrity of taxpayer-funded programmes.”

Since 2020, the Secret Service has seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained funds and assisted in returning about $2.3bn to state unemployment insurance programmes, a statement from the agency said. It has opened more than 3,850 pandemic related fraud investigations and inquiries so far.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, up to $860bn in federal funds have been distributed to Americans for unemployment insurance, which expired in September 2021, as well as Paycheque Protection Programme loans.

Investigative efforts found that international organised crime groups had gained access to the funds by using stolen identities to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Domestic criminals, ranging from identity thieves to violent street gangs to prison inmates, have also committed insurance fraud, the Department of Justice said.

In March, the Government Accountability Office reported that while agencies were able to distribute Covid-19 relief funds quickly, “the trade-off was that they did not have systems in place to prevent and identify payment errors and fraud” due in part to “financial management weaknesses”.

Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the Small Business Administration's inspector general, said the joint investigations will continue “to ensure that taxpayer dollars obtained through fraudulent means will be returned to taxpayers and fraudsters involved face justice”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report