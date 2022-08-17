Republican Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming race

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary on Tuesday.

She lost to a rival backed by the former US president in a contest that reinforced his grip on the party’s base.

The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Mr Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign.

Read More Why top Republican Liz Cheney is close to losing the Wyoming primary

Ms Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Mr Trump.

Expand Autoplay A sign for Harriet Hageman along Highway 191. Ms Hageman holds a double-digit lead over incumbent Liz Cheney. All photos: Willy Lowry / The National

Ms Cheney described her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Our work is far from over,” she said on Tuesday evening.

Hinting at a presidential bid of her own, she later added, “I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office — and I mean it.”