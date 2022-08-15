Three injured in shooting at Six Flags Great America amusement park near Chicago

Three people were injured in a shooting at an amusement park near the US city of Chicago on Sunday evening.

The shots were fired from inside a vehicle in a car park outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, according to a park representative.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove away from the amusement park, about 72 kilometres north of Chicago.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital, while one refused treatment, the park representative said.

Bystander Laurie Walker told WGN News she was inside the park with her daughter, Grace, when the shooting took place.

She said they were waiting in a queue for an attraction at around 7.50pm when people started running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Ms Walker said someone shouted. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Ms Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight”, where she could call her husband.

After hiding out for a short while, she said she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 32km north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.