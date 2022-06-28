California voters to consider constitutional right to abortion

California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

It will be a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a crucial midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress.

The court’s ruling on Friday lets states decide whether to allow abortion. California is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights, so access to the procedure will not be threatened any time soon.

GOP states like to say they are all about “freedom.”



There’s nothing “free” about a 13 year old forced to give birth to their sibling after being raped by a member of their family.



They aren’t interested in freedom. This is about the control of women. And they won’t stop there. pic.twitter.com/uyr4H1UiXL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 25, 2022

But the legal right to an abortion in California is based on the “right to privacy” in the state constitution.

The Supreme Court’s ruling declared that a right to privacy does not guarantee the right to an abortion.

California Democrats fear this ruling could leave the state’s abortion laws vulnerable to challenge in courts.

To fix that, California politicians on Monday agreed to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year that would leave no doubt about the status of abortion in the state.

The amendment would declare that the state “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives”.

California joins Vermont in trying to protect abortion in its state constitution.

The Vermont proposal, also on the ballot this November, does not include the word “abortion” but would protect “personal reproductive autonomy”.

There is, however, an exception “justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means”.

Meanwhile, four conservative states — Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and West Virginia — have constitutions that say the right to an abortion is not protected, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group.

The amendment in California is part of Democrats’ aggressive strategy to expand access to abortion in response to the US Supreme Court’s ruling.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law aimed at protecting California abortion providers and volunteers from lawsuits in other states.

It was aimed at blunting a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue people who help women in that state undergo an abortion.

California’s massive budget includes more than $200 million to expand access to abortion in the state.

The money would help to pay for abortions for women who cannot afford them, scholarships for abortion providers and a new website listing all of the state’s abortion services in one place.

The budget also includes $20m to help women pay for the logistics of an abortion, including things such as travel, lodging and child care.

But the Newsom administration says the money cannot be used to help women from other states where abortion is illegal or severely restricted travel to California for the procedure.

A dozen other bills are pending that would do things such as letting some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor, and blocking disclosure of abortion-related medical records to out-of-state entities.