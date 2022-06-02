At least three killed in Tulsa hospital shooting

Police said at least three people were shot dead at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, as Americans grapple with grief and anger over the shooting at a Texas primary school just over a week ago.

The gunman was also killed in the incident, police said, without clarifying if he was shot by them or turned his weapon on himself.

"We can confirm four people are deceased, including the shooter, in the shooting situation at St Francis hospital campus," Tulsa police tweeted.

"Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow."

Earlier, police captain Richard Meulenberg said officers were treating the scene as "catastrophic", with "several" people shot and "multiple injuries."

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Tulsa shooting, the White House said, adding that the administration has offered support to local officials.

It comes on the day 101 years ago in Tulsa when a white mob looted and burnt a section of the city known as Black Wall Street, killing hundreds of people.

Mr Biden on Wednesday recalled the repercussions from that day.

“We remember the hell that was unleashed,” said Mr Biden, who travelled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“This was not a riot, it was a massacre.”

The violence was, for decades afterward, referred to as the Tulsa Race Riot and was largely ignored.

An estimated 300 black people were killed on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in the attack on then-prosperous Greenwood District.