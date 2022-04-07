US Senate poised to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court seat

The US Senate is set to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first black woman to serve on the high court in its 233-year history.

If confirmed, it would also mark the first time in the Supreme Court's history that white men do not make up the court's majority.

“It will be a joyous day: joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor late on Wednesday.

Mr Schumer said the Senate would hold an initial procedural vote at 11am local time before a final vote at about 1.45pm.

Ms Jackson's confirmation to the high court seems all but assured after picking up the support of three Republican senators — Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski.

The senators' backing gives President Joe Biden a bipartisan vote for his first Supreme Court nominee, though the confirmation will be one of the narrowest in history.

Mr Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980s and 90s, would have the unprecedented distinction of both naming and overseeing the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice.

Once Ms Jackson takes her seat, four women will serve on the court. She would also be one of two black Justices, along with the Clarence Thomas.

Ms Jackson will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she had previously clerked. And while her confirmation would be historic, it would not shift the 6-3 conservative majority.

The Supreme Court nominee faced a gruelling confirmation process that included fending off accusations from Republican senators that she was “soft” on child pornographers as a judge, though her sentencing record is consistent with other federal judges.

Republicans also criticised her legal representation of some detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre in Cuba. Republican Senator Tom Cotton suggested she would have defended Nazis war criminals during the Nuremberg trials.

In response to Republican attacks, a letter from Guantanamo Bay lawyers to the committee noted that her involvement in cases at the detention centre “demonstrated a commitment to the Nation’s most cherished ideals".

And one of Ms Jackson's Republican supporters, Ms Collins, bemoaned the increasing partisanship of the confirmation process.

“In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees,” she said in a statement.

During her confirmation hearings, Ms Jackson noted that she was born in 1970 in the aftermath of civil rights laws aimed at curbing discrimination against black people and other minorities in voting, housing, employment, public accommodation and other areas. Ms Jackson referenced the fact that her parents had experienced lawful racial segregation first-hand in their home town of Miami.

