Carjacked Amazon drivers want destination before taking orders

George Hunt took two bullets in a botched carjacking while delivering packages for Amazon in Chicago, Illinois. Now he’s pushing the e-commerce company to notify contract drivers in advance about the neighbourhoods they’ll be travelling to so they can decide if $30 an hour is worth the risk.

Mr Hunt left his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta running right before 5.30am on February 23 to make a delivery on East 87th Place on Chicago’s South Side.

While heading up to the stoop to drop off a package, he was startled hearing his engine revving. He turned around to see a man emerge from his car and point a gun at him.

The gunman popped off several shots as Mr Hunt ducked for cover. One bullet struck him in the shoulder and lodged in his back. Another passed through his left thigh and grazed his right leg.

Mr Hunt only realised later it was a carjacking gone awry and the would-be thief most likely abandoned his car because he didn’t know how to drive a stick shift.

“While I’m on the ground, I’m not being a hero,” said Mr Hunt, who also owns a car-detailing business in Indiana with his brother. “I’m screaming ‘Don’t kill me. I’ve got a baby on the way … Just go. Just go.’”

His was the third and most extreme incident affecting Chicago contract delivery drivers over two days last month.

Hours after the attack on Mr Hunt, an Uber driver was carjacked. The following day, two armed men demanded van keys from a 36-year-old Amazon delivery driver and stole the vehicle full of packages, police said.

Chicago is the epicentre of a spike in carjackings plaguing big cities across the US, leaving gig workers who spend their days ferrying meals, people and packages particularly vulnerable.

Vehicular hijackings in Chicago jumped 30 per cent in 2021 from the previous year. The city created a task force to fight the rise, and police have announced a string of arrests. New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans are among other big cities that have reported a rise in carjackings, often used by gangs to test the gumption of young recruits.

Mr Hunt’s shooting is galvanising drivers who want more information about their destinations and caught the attention of Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a Democratic US congressman from Chicago.

“Companies like Amazon rely on independent contractors to dodge responsibility for wages, benefits and workplace protection,” he said. “I call on Amazon to do right by its workers and on Congress to fix these oversights in our labour law.”

An Amazon lorry in Philadelphia. AP

Most drivers working for Amazon’s gig-style Flex service receive assignments via a smartphone app that tells them how much they can earn and about how long the trip is expected to take. But drivers don’t know specifically where they’re being sent until they get to the delivery station to gather their packages.

If they decline a route, Amazon penalises them, which can mean they get less work or no further work at all.

The delivery station from which Mr Hunt usually works, in Country Club Hills to the south of Chicago, has signs posted to remind drivers that they can’t decline routes or ask for new ones.

“If you choose to not take a route based on location, it is considered a route refusal and appropriate action will be taken,” a photo reviewed by Bloomberg showed.

Amazon spokeswoman Maria Boschetti said the company has a “rigorous process” to evaluate dangerous incidents so it can prevent them from happening again, but she declined to reveal any details.

Drivers taking delivery blocks don’t know their destinations in advance because the routes haven’t been assigned yet, she added.

“We’re committed to the safety of drivers and the communities where we deliver and we work hard to ensure Amazon Flex delivery partners feel safe on the road while making customer deliveries,” Ms Boschetti said.

“If a driver arrives at the delivery location and does not feel safe, they are not expected to deliver their route and will not be penalised for refusing. At Amazon, safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure all Flex [delivery partners] feel safe delivering their routes.”