Spotify and Discord down for thousands of users

Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, the platforms announced after reports rose on the tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 138,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while more than 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

The popular music listening service Spotify tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "Something’s not quite right and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

Most reports on the Spotify interruption on DownDetector said users were having issues with the app.

Downdetector tracks service interruptions by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The interruption may be affecting a larger number of users.

Many users also reported issues with messaging platform Discord on Tuesday afternoon, along with reports of difficulty using other social media platforms and internet services, although those have not been confirmed.

"We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix," Discord said in a tweet

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix.



Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

