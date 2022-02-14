Russia has sent more troops to Ukraine border, Pentagon says

President Vladimir Putin leader has all the capabilities to launch a military offensive against Ukraine at any time, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says

Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard patrol the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on February 13, 2022 in Vilcha, Ukraine. Getty Images
AFP
Feb 14, 2022

Russia strengthened its forces amassed on the border of Ukraine over the weekend, the Pentagon's spokesman said on Monday, despite Moscow's announcement it was ending some military drills.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus, even just over the course of the weekend, he's well north of 100,000," spokesman John Kirby told CNN. "It's not just the numbers," Mr Kirby said.

Image 1 of 9
Rumia, 59, a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Force, trains near the capital Kiev, as the country prepares for a possible invasion by its neighbour Russia. AP

Rumia, 59, a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Force, trains near the capital Kiev, as the country prepares for a possible invasion by its neighbour Russia. AP

"It's combined arms capabilities that he has available to him from everything from armor to infantry to special operations to cyber and air and missile defence."

The US has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday the end of some of Moscow's vast military drills in Russia and Belarus, though he told Mr Putin others were ongoing.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Mr Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possible climbdown amid the raging tensions.

READ MORE
War of words with Russia: what leaders said on Ukraine and what they meant
Glimmer of hope in Ukraine talks as Scholz prepares for Moscow showdown

"Our possibilities are far from being exhausted, they certainly should not continue indefinitely, but I would suggest continuing and ramping them up," Mr Lavrov said in a carefully choreographed meeting with Mr Putin.

Despite the signs of easing tensions, Mr Kirby reaffirmed that the Kremlin leader has all the capabilities to launch a vast, conventional military offensive in Ukraine at any time, or even a smaller attack to destabilize the country.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that his nation's course on joining Nato remains unchanged.

Updated: February 14th 2022, 6:02 PM
RussiaUkraineUSPentagon
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Russia has sent more troops to Ukraine border, Pentagon says
An image that illustrates this article US suspends Mexican avocado imports after receiving threats
An image that illustrates this article US-Canada border bridge reopens after days of Covid-mandate protests
An image that illustrates this article US asset manager Apollo to invest $1.4bn in Aldar