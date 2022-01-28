Swastikas deface Washington's Union Station

Dozens of swastikas were scrawled on exterior columns of Washington’s Union Station on Friday morning, local officials said.

Union Station is the central hub for regional train transport in the nation's capital.

The graffiti comes only one day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was recognised by leaders all over the world.

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. This morning... https://t.co/ReJvfrCRCL — Maria Konnikova (@mkonnikova) January 28, 2022

President Biden cautioned against ignoring history and warned of a “resurgence of anti-Semitism”, saying “hate doesn’t go away; it only hides” in a statement issued on Thursday honouring the day.

“We must teach accurately about the Holocaust and push back against attempts to ignore, deny, distort and revise history — as we did this month, when the United States co-sponsored a UN resolution that charged the international community with combating Holocaust denial through education,” Mr Biden said.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said “property damage” was reported at Union Station and the agency was working with local police to learn more.

READ MORE Holocaust Remembrance Day: Abu Dhabi event honours victims of darkest period in history

“Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hatred and will work with our landlord, USRC and their lessor to remove these symbols as quickly as possible,” an Amtrak statement read.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington also issued a statement strongly condemning the anti-Semitic vandalism.

“To find such a symbol of hate at the entrance to Union Station is unacceptable and is not just an affront to Jews, but to all Americans. Swastikas are a chilling symbol of Nazi hatred and have no place in our society,” the statement read.