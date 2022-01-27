Who's who among possible US Supreme Court contenders

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement gives President Joe Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the high court, and a chance for him to fulfil a campaign promise to nominate the first black woman for a spot on the nine-member panel.

Here are some things to know about the leading candidates:

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson being sworn in to speak before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on April 28, 2021. Reuters

After clerking for Mr Breyer from 1999 to 2000, Ketanji Brown Jackson was a lawyer in private practice, worked as a public defender and served on the US Sentencing Commission.

Former president Barack Obama nominated her to be a federal trial court judge in Washington in 2013. Mr Biden elevated her to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, where she has served since June 2021.

Recently, Ms Jackson was part of a three-judge panel that ruled against former president Donald Trump's effort to shield documents from the House probe on the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Ms Jackson also has the advantage of a connection to Republicans. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin. Ms Jackson's husband, Dr Patrick Jackson, a surgeon, is the twin brother of Mr Ryan’s brother-in-law.

Leondra Kruger

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger sits on the US Supreme Court of California. Reuters

Leondra Kruger would be the first person in more than 40 years to move from a state court to the Supreme Court if she is chosen and confirmed as Mr Biden's nominee. The last was justice Sandra Day O'Connor, a barrier-breaker who was the court's first woman justice, nominated by former president Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Ms Kruger has been on the California Supreme Court since 2015. She was only 38 when chosen for the job as a moderate on the seven-member court.

Like Ms Jackson, she was a law clerk to a Supreme Court justice — John Paul Stevens.

Before moving back to California, Ms Kruger worked for the Department of Justice. She argued a dozen cases before the Supreme Court on behalf of the federal government, including one involving religious schools' ability to fire teachers.

Ms Kruger is the first California Supreme Court justice to have a baby while serving on the court.

J Michelle Childs

Judge J Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the US District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, on April 16, 2010. AP

J Michelle Childs' resume doesn't include a law degree from Harvard or Yale or service on a federal appeals court — common characteristics of the current justices. But she has a powerful backer who has Mr Biden's ear: Representative James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, who served the president a pivotal nomination in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Ms Childs was previously a state court judge and has served as a federal trial court judge since 2010.

In 2014, before the Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples had a right to marry nationwide, she ruled in favour of a homosexual couple seeking to have their Washington marriage recognised in South Carolina.

Mr Biden nominated her in December to be a federal appeals court judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, but senators have yet to act. Among the current justices, only Justice Elena Kagan did not serve as a federal appeals court judge before joining.

Sherrilyn Ifill

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel at the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund, speaks at the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, on January 13, 2015, at the Newseum in Washington. AP

If Mr Biden decides to go outside the judiciary, the choice could be National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Legal Defence and Educational Fund head Sherrilyn Ifill. She is a deeply respected civil rights lawyer who has held the post since 2013.

Ms Ifill, who has announced she will step down from her current position in the spring, is the second woman to lead the organisation.

She started her career at the American Civil Liberties Union, then worked on voting rights legislation at the legal defence fund. She was among the group of lawyers named to study the Supreme Court by Mr Biden in 2021.

In February last year, she wrote an opinion column in The New York Times on how the legal profession must reckon with the fact that lawyers helped Mr Trump by enabling him to effect “the most dangerous assault on American democracy in more than a century” through his meritless lawsuits challenging the election, efforts to install a sympathetic attorney general who would help him, and by the growing movement in Congress to adopt Mr Trump's claims.

Holly Thomas

Holly Thomas was confirmed to the largest federal appeals court last week — the San Francisco-based US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. She is the second black woman ever to sit on the court.

She was previously in the Family Law Division of the Los Angeles Superior Court beginning in 2018, and before that she was the deputy director of executive programmes at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

She has also worked at the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund and was as an appellate attorney in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

She overcame a party-line vote deadlock in the Senate Judiciary Committee, requiring an additional floor vote to move her forward after Republicans questioned her ability to separate her prior advocacy for progressive issues from her work as a judge.

During her time in the New York Solicitor General’s office, she filed briefs advocating policies that allowed transgender people to use the bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

At her confirmation hearings, she said she was more than able to set aside her work to fairly serve as a judge.

Eunice Lee

Eunice Lee was named to the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in August, the first former federal defender to serve on the court.

Her appointment was lauded as a recognition of the need to broaden the judiciary’s legal expertise, particularly because defence lawyers are not a common choice for such posts.

She spent time from 1998 to 2019 at the office of the appellate defender in New York City and also taught clinical law at New York University Law School.