Pentagon chief orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ordered his staff to quickly develop an “action plan” for improving how the Pentagon limits and responds to civilian casualties caused by American air strikes.

He called the protection of civilians vital to US military success and a “moral imperative".

Mr Austin said in a memo to senior civilian and military officials that he wants the plan to reach his office within 90 days. He said it should outline steps the Pentagon will take, and the resources it will require, to enact recommendations from previous studies of the problem.

He acted following a wave of criticism of the Pentagon for an air strike in Kabul on August 29 that it initially termed a valid attack, despite 10 civilian deaths, but later acknowledged was a mistake in which the targeted person turned out to not to be a militant, as first claimed by US Central Command and Pentagon officials.

Mr Austin also ordered the establishment of a “civilian protection centre of excellence” to institutionalise improvements in this area.

Earlier on Thursday, a federally funded think tank released a report that said the US military follows a flawed and inadequate process for assessing and investigating suspected civilian damage and casualties caused by US air strikes.

The military's own internal reporting on civilian casualties can be unreliable and incomplete, and the staff who are assigned to work on civilian casualty issues are often inadequately trained and supported, the Rand Corporation report said.

“Without reliable operational data that are easily accessible to commanders, the military will be limited in its ability to understand the root causes of civilian casualties, characterise patterns of harm and identify specific measures to mitigate civilian harm while preserving mission-effectiveness and force protection,” the report said.

Rand said the military needs to take a broader view of damage to civilian society from air strikes, taking into account not only deaths and injuries but also structural damage that harms the basic functioning of communities and cities.

In reviewing the military's record on dismissing the validity of claims of civilian casualties, the Rand report found a troubling pattern: “Civilian casualties were alleged to have occurred, the military indeed attacked the alleged location and available military information neither confirmed nor ruled out civilian casualties. Thus, these cases were determined to be not credible.”

Residents and relatives of the victims killed in the Kabul air strike gather outside the family home on August 30. AFP

Among other shortcomings, the Pentagon has limited its own ability to avoid repeating mistakes by not distributing the results of investigations more widely, the report said.

“According to our interviews, even the individuals involved in an incident often never saw the results of the investigation, so they could not learn lessons from what happened,” the report said.

The attention to civilian casualties has focused for years on military operations in places like Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

Looking to the future, the Rand study found that the Pentagon is not adequately prepared to deal with this issue in a large-scale war against China or Russia, which likely would involve combat in more urbanised areas where it is more difficult for military forces — especially aircraft — to distinguish between civilian and military targets.