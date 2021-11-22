More than 20 injured after car ploughs through parade in US

An SUV ploughed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring at least 20 people.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said the suspect vehicle had been recovered and there were no further threats after the incident in Waukesha, which is about 32 km west of Milwaukee.

People near downtown Waukesha were being asked, however, to shelter in place, local media reported.

"A red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 individuals were injured as a result of this incident," Mr Thompson told reporters.

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case, he added, without giving further details.

He said some of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance, others by police and still more by family and friends.

In one video posted on social media, a red sport utility vehicle appeared to speed towards marchers from behind.

In a second video, police appeared to open fire on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Photos and videos circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights after the incident.

The incident occurred shortly before 5pm local time, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A Facebook live stream video showed a red SUV speeding through the holiday parade. AFP

Angelito Tenorio, who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

Mr Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

One witness said the driver hit the "Dancing Grannies" troupe and at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV.

Another witness estimated the SUV was going about 65 kph when it hit the crowd of people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.