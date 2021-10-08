Charities riled by shuttering of Yemen war crimes panel

Oxfam, Mercy Corps and other international aid groups reacted angrily on Friday to the shuttering of a UN war crimes probe in Yemen, saying atrocities continued there and perpetrators must be held to account.

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted to shut down the body's war crimes investigations in Yemen after western states were defeated in an attempt to keep the mission going until 2023.

Bahraini ambassador Yusuf Bucheeri said the international group of investigators had “contributed to misinformation on the ground" and the government of Yemen has said the group worked in a way that was not neutral or constructive.

But in a statement, 11 charities said the vote to close the so-called Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen offered “impunity” for alleged war criminals there.

Bahrain, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Russia, Venezuela and other members of the UN’s Geneva-based rights council voted not to renew the team’s mandate, over objections from western members. It marked the first time in the council's 15-year history that a resolution was defeated.

Mothballing the “only international, independent and impartial mechanism to monitor violations by all parties to the conflict puts millions of already vulnerable lives at further risk,” the charities' statement read.

It “sends the message that those violating the rights of the Yemeni people can act with impunity with no one to hold them accountable. It has also severed the only pathway to international justice for victims of the conflict.”

Other signatories to the statement included the Danish Refugee Council, Handicap International, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children and Polish Humanitarian Action.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it remained essential to track wrongdoings in the lengthy conflict between Yemeni government forces, Houthi rebels, other militias and the Saudi-led military coalition.

“We will continue to press for accountability in Yemen, a place in which civilians have seen repeated crimes committed against them,” Mr Dujarric told reporters in New York.

The independent investigators had previously said potential war crimes have been committed by all sides in a seven-year conflict that has left more than 100,000 people dead and forced 4 million from their homes.

Allegations range from the torture and killing of detainees, the recruitment of child soldiers by Iran-backed rebels, the diversion and blockage of aid and attacks on schools and hospitals, as well as civilian deaths from botched air strikes.