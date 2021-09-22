UNGA 2021: Saudi king vows to finance Covid recovery despite kingdom’s cash crisis

King Salman of Saudi Arabia remotely addresses the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded message. Photo: Screengrab from UN Web TV via AP

King Salman promised on Wednesday at the UNGA that Saudi Arabia would remain a top international donor in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other humanitarian crises despite the country’s economic troubles.

In a pre-recorded address to the UN assembly, King Salman said $800 million worth of Saudi donations was already helping poor nations fight Covid-19 and the kingdom would continue paying despite its shrinking coffers.

“Despite our economic difficulties, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to be committed to its developmental and humanitarian role in assisting the most needy states and the most affected states to confront national natural catastrophes and humanitarian crises,” he said.

Riyadh was hit hard last year by the twin shock of Covid-19 and record-low oil prices. The economy has rebounded this year, however, amid easing coronavirus-related restrictions, a vaccine roll-out and higher crude prices.

King Salman said Saudi Arabia ranks as the Arab world’s top donor and that it is third globally. These figures are hard to verify, however, as Saudi aid is not audited in the same way as pledges from other nations.

From Iraq to Syria and Libya, the kingdom will work towards peaceful solutions to problems, including the hydroelectric dam being built by Ethiopia on the Nile that has irked downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan, the king said.

“The foreign policy of the kingdom gives utter priority to entrenching peace, security and stability and to supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions,” King Salman said.

“We want to set up conditions conducive for development and ones that achieve the aspirations of peoples for a better future in the Middle East.”

The monarch spoke on the second day of the week-long general debate of the UN assembly, which kicked off on Tuesday with a gloomy forecast of failures against tackling climate change and the coronavirus pandemic from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The secretary general said the inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines was an “obscenity” and he gave world leaders the shameful grade of an “F in ethics”. Weak efforts on cutting emissions of planet-heating gases would lead us to a “hellscape” world, he added.

In his speech on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden called for an end to the era of “relentless wars” after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said little to enflame each other during seemingly deteriorating US-China relations.

Mr Biden said the US would boost funding to help poor countries tackle climate change. Mr Xi said China would stop building coal-fuelled power stations abroad. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would soon ratify the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Mr Guterres said he was “encouraged” by the pledges, but said “we still have a long way to go to make” the November climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland a “success and ensure that it marks a turning point in our collective efforts to address the climate crisis”.