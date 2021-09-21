UNGA 2021: Biden and Xi play nice at gloomy talks amid pandemic and climate chaos

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks via a video link during the annual gathering for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. AP

US President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other world leaders addressed a gloomy session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday amid worrying forecasts about the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres kicked off the UN’s annual high-level week with stark warnings that Covid-19 vaccines were not being shared with poor nations and that mankind was headed for a “hellscape” of storms, droughts and other climate shocks.

Still, Mr Biden, Mr Xi and most other leaders taking part in the UN General Assembly dialled back the rhetoric and offered to work with neighbours against crises, even amid ongoing tensions between the US and rising power China.

Mr Biden said the world was “mourning more than 4.5 million” lives claimed by the pandemic, which underscored how “our collective future will hinge on our ability to recognize our common humanity, and to act together”.

“This is the clear and urgent choice that we face here at the dawning of what must be a decisive decade for our world,” he added.

Mr Biden announced plans to double the financial aid given to developing countries vulnerable to the worsening impacts of climate change — an $11 billion pledge towards the UN’s $100bn annual target.

Mr Biden’s speech contrasted sharply from his predecessor Donald Trump’s “America First” rhetoric. He said little to offend rivals China and Russia and even stated that he wanted to avoid a new “Cold War”.

Still, Mr Biden has faced criticism for sidelining allies, including during last month’s hasty military exit from Afghanistan and by freezing France out of contracts in a nuclear submarine deal with Britain and Australia.

In his speech, President Xi said China would stop funding coal projects overseas, reducing a key source of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change and worsening droughts, fires and floods.

"China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad," he said in a recorded address.

Mr Xi did not refer to the US directly in his speech. He barely hinted at differences between Beijing and Washington by calling for a "true multilateralism" in world affairs.

“China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony," he said.

At the podium, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said the Paris climate agreement would be presented to the Turkish parliament for approval next month, which would make it the last of the G20 major world economies to ratify the deal.

Iranian President Raisi in a pre-recorded statement hailed the end of US “hegemony” in world affairs, pointing to America’s political divisions and its military withdrawals from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Earlier, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres kicked off the world body’s annual assembly on a bleak note on Tuesday, warning that mankind was on the “edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction”.

Mr Guterres told a hall filled with scores of leaders that they were failing to share coronavirus vaccines with the poorest countries and cutting back hard enough on emissions of planet-heating gases.

“I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up,” said Mr Guterres.

“We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes. The Covid-19 pandemic has supersized glaring inequalities. The climate crisis is pummeling the planet.”

Portugal’s former prime minister spoke of political crises and war ravaging much of the world, highlighting US-China tensions, conflicts in Ethiopia, Yemen and Syria, and fears of life for ordinary Afghans after the Taliban swept back to power last month.

Instead of scrapping coal-fired power stations and other polluting technologies, countries were instead burning ever-more fossil fuels and emissions are expected to rise by 16 per cent by 2030.

“That would condemn us to a hellscape of temperature rises of at least 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial levels,” with worsening fires, droughts, storms and other devastating weather tragedies.

Still, said Mr Guterres, leaders should try to keep global temperature rise below the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, and to “bridge the gap” between rich and poor nations with a global Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Mr Guterres, who was elected to a second five-year term in June, co-hosted closed-door talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge some three dozen leaders to ramp up their climate ambitions ahead of key talks in Glasgow in November.

Last year’s annual UN meeting was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event has a hybrid feel, with about 100 leaders in New York but with many meetings being held online amid fears of the pathogen’s virulent Delta variant.