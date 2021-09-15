Former UAE ambassador confirmed to US state department spot

Senior US official Barbara Leaf said on Wednesday that “there is no rescue coming from the outside” for Lebanon as it struggles with a deepening economic crisis and endemic corruption.
Ms Leaf, the new assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs, stressed at her Senate confirmation hearing the need for Beirut to undertake urgent reforms before any outside aid is delivered.
“This [Lebanese] government having been formed is only the first minimal step on what has to be a long road of structural economic reform, which will then unlock international financing loans and other forms of foreign assistance,” said Ms Leaf, who currently serves as the Middle East director on the US National Security Council.
At the hearing, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, showed a willingness to make such an exemption, but only as a last resort.
On Iran, Ms Leaf committed to returning to the nuclear deal and to separately address Tehran’s behaviour.
“Iran's nuclear programme is untrammeled. So, the priority is getting it back into a box. But notwithstanding those diplomatic efforts in Vienna, the administration continues in parallel, in tandem to, on a constant basis, address the regional dimension of Iran's disruptive behaviour,” she said.
Several senators, including Mr Menendez, Jim Risch and Ted Cruz, have urged the administration to link any return to the deal with Tehran require that they change their regional behaviour.
“If confirmed, I very much look forward to seizing the opportunities opened with those nascent relationships and expanding the circle beyond the four countries,” Ms Leaf, who is a former ambassador to the UAE, told the committee.
“We have long-standing national security interests and Egypt has been a strategic partner of enormous importance for the US, for the region and for Israel in particular,” she said.
In addition to serving as ambassador to the UAE, Ms Leaf has served in several positions at the State Department, including as deputy assistant secretary of state for the Arabian Peninsula, deputy assistant secretary for Iraq and the first director of the Office of Iranian Affairs.
Updated: September 15th 2021, 11:36 PM
