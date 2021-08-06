US companies tell employees to be vaccinated or face repercussions - including firings

More US companies are mandating Covid-19 vaccinations among their staff amid a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, with some businesses firing those who refuse to comply.
CNN this week sacked three unvaccinated staffers who had come to the office.
"In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated," CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a company-wide email, The New York Times reported.
“Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," he continued.
Mr Zucker is not the first. In July, a South Carolina hospital fired five unvaccinated staffers, and a New Jersey hospital sacked six supervisors. In June, more than 150 workers in a Houston hospital were fired or quit after refusing to take the shot.
Many large businesses want to at least partly reopen offices in the coming months, but rising cases and hospital admissions are nixing those plans.
The Delta variant has caused US infections to surge to about 100,000 daily, a return to levels last seen in February, while only 70 per cent of US adults have at least one vaccine dose.
Of the entire US population, 50 per cent are fully vaccinated, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
“As we look at our hospitalisations and as we look at our deaths, they are overwhelmingly unvaccinated people,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing on Thursday.
Amazon and Lyft have announced the longest wait for office reopenings, with staff expected to return in January and February respectively. Twitter said its New York City and San Francisco offices have been closed indefinitely.
Companies with vaccination requirements will also require masks, physical distancing and constant Covid-19 testing if employees remain unvaccinated and offices reopen.
President Joe Biden said federal employees and contractors will have to be vaccinated or face regular testing.
“You want to know how to put this virus behind us? I'll tell you how,” Mr Biden said in remarks on July 29. “We need to get more people vaccinated.”
State and city governments in California and New York as well as several hospital systems are mandating immunisations for staffers and healthcare workers.
Alphabet, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Twitter and Uber are among the Big Tech companies mandating vaccines among workers.
On Friday, United Airlines became the first US airline to mandate immunisations for its domestic employees.
Other large employers like Disney, Tyson Foods and WalMart are requiring vaccination for some staff members.
Joining CNN, news and media outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post are asking for immunisation proof for entry into offices. Netflix is also mandating vaccination for all US productions.
Banks and investment firms including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and Jeffries are also requiring vaccination for entry into their offices.
The nation's largest court system, the Los Angeles County Superior Court, told employees they must be vaccinated to work — or they may face termination.
Many companies are mindful that some people cannot be immunised and have said they will work with those employees on a case-by-case basis.
The US Department of Justice said in late July it was not illegal for businesses to mandate vaccinations approved under a Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation, as all three vaccines available in the US are.
The department's Office of Legal Counsel says the law "does not prohibit public or private entities from imposing vaccine requirements, even when the only vaccines available are those authorised under EUAs."
The vaccines are proven to largely protect against transmission, severe illness and death.
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km
Price: from Dh94,900
On sale: now
5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m
Winner Spirit Of Light, Clement Lecoeuvre (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer)
6.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m
Winner Bright Start, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor
6.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 2,000m
Winner Twelfthofneverland, Nathan Crosse, Satish Seemar
7.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner Imperial Empire, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar
7.50pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m
Winner Record Man, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar
8.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,600m
Winner Celtic Prince, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly
Catchweight 82kg
Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision.
Women’s bantamweight
Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision.
Welterweight
Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision.
Flyweight
Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3.
Catchweight 80kg
Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1.
Lightweight
Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2.
Lightweight
Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1.
Welterweight
Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision.
Featherweight
Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision.
Super heavyweight
Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.
Dh3.7 million
The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown
46
The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.
1,000
The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]
50
How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday
3,000
The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
1.1 million
The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.
A4 35 TFSI
Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder
Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic
Power: 150bhp
Torque: 270Nm
Price: Dh150,000 (estimate)
On sale: First Q 2020
A4 S4 TDI
Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel
Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic
Power: 350bhp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: Dh165,000 (estimate)
On sale: First Q 2020
Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads
Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike
They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users
Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance
They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians
Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com
Vanuatu: $130,000
Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power.
Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees.
Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day.
Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.
6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres
7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m
7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions | $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m
8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,200m
8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m
9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m
10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m
Mina Al-Oraibi: Beirut's suffering is a direct result of a failed political system
Michael Young: From one crisis to the next, where is Lebanon headed?
Joyce Karam: US delegation to push for independent government
Who: India v Bangladesh
When: Friday, 3.30pm, Dubai International Stadium
Watch: Live on OSN Cricket HD
