New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed several women, prosecutors say

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women during his time in office, the state's Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

Current and former state employees were among those the Democratic governor harassed, as well as women outside of government, New York's top prosecutor said as she released a report in the case.

"The independent investigation found that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and by making inappropriate comments," Ms James told reporters.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Cuomo's office.

The 63-year-old has repeatedly denied allegations of harassment, saying he never meant to make any of the women who have complained about his suggestive comments and unwanted touching feel uncomfortable.

Still, in February, he acknowledged that he "may have been insensitive or too personal".

US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other major Democratic figures previously said they would wait on the outcome of an investigation before joining any calls for the governor to resign.

During the five-month probe, investigators spoke to 179 people, including complainants and current and former members of the executive chamber.

The probe led to a "deeply disturbing yet clear picture" of a "climate of fear" in which Mr Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women, many of them young, said Ms James.

The governor's office was a "toxic" workplace that enabled "harassment to occur," she added.

Ms James launched her investigation into the sexual harassment allegations after receiving a formal request from Mr Cuomo's office on March 1 as the number of publicly reported allegations mounted.

Joon Kim, a former federal prosecutor and acting Manhattan US attorney, and Anne Clark, an employment lawyer with experience in sexual harassment cases, led the probe.

"This investigation has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government," said Ms James.

The harassment investigation against the governor follows a probe into his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The attorney general released a report in January describing how Mr Cuomo's administration had undercounted nursing home resident deaths by about 50 per cent during the pandemic.