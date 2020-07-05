US coronavirus cases top 50,000 for second day

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrates 4th of July U.S. Independence Day at the White House in Washington Guests wearing protective face masks watch the fireworks display from the South Lawn of the White House as they celebrate US Independence Day. Reuters (Reuters)

Infections in the US topped 50,000 for the third day in a row on Friday, taking the number of cases to more than 2.8 million and fatalities to 129,657.

New hot spots emerged as states struggled to contain the spread, with Florida witnessing a record rise of 11,458 new cases on Saturday while California reported 6,510 new cases and 50 more deaths from Covid-19.

As the country hosted independence day celebrations on July 4, US President Donald Trump once again blamed testing for the record rise.

“Cases, Cases, Cases. If we didn’t test so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases,” he tweeted.

His cavalier approach was echoed by Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who attended a US independence day celebration in Brazil’s capital without a face mask, having vetoed their obligatory use in private settings a day earlier.

Brazil is another global hot spot of the pandemic, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and 64,265 deaths, though both are thought to be undercounts due to insufficient testing.

Saturday’s spiralling infection rates were also reflected globally with World Health Organisation member states reporting the highest single-day increase so far at 212,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

By Sunday, global coronavirus cases had passed 11.2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Despite the ongoing spread of the virus, countries are continuing to lift restrictions in a bid to reboot their economies.

Crowds thronged the streets outside bars and restaurants in Soho, London as the UK emerged from a three-month lockdown. Hairdressers, cinemas and museums alongside other public sites have reopened across the country, with strict social distancing rules in place.

There are fears that the UK, which has the third-highest death toll from the virus worldwide at 44,198 - after the US and Brazil - is coming out of lockdown too soon, prioritising its ailing economy over efforts to contain the disease.

Last week the British government opened up 60 low risk countries to UK holidaymakers in an attempt to save the airline industry from collapse.

India, which imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, is reopening all monuments, including the Taj Mahal, on Monday.

Visitors to the 17th-century landmark will be required to wear masks and refrain from touching its marble surfaces as they return after a three-month closure due to Covid-19.

A maximum of 5,000 tourists divided into two groups will be allowed per day – a far cry from the 80,000 people who swarm into the mausoleum daily during peak season.

Cases currently stand at 675,453 in India with 19,303 deaths from the disease as most of the country reopens, except for the areas deemed most at-risk.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

UAE cricketers abroad Sid Jhurani is not the first cricketer from the UAE to go to the UK to try his luck. Rameez Shahzad Played alongside Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in Durham while he was studying there. He also played club cricket as an overseas professional, but his time in the UK stunted his UAE career. The batsman went a decade without playing for the national team. Yodhin Punja The seam bowler was named in the UAE’s extended World Cup squad in 2015 despite being just 15 at the time. He made his senior UAE debut aged 16, and subsequently took up a scholarship at Claremont High School in the south of England.

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Abu Dhabi GP weekend schedule Friday First practice, 1pm

Second practice, 5pm Saturday Final practice, 2pm

Qualifying, 5pm Sunday Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps), 5.10pm

