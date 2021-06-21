US and Italy to host counter-ISIS ministerial discussion

The US and Italy will host a ministerial-level meeting next week to discuss the counter-ISIS coalition, the State Department announced on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-host the meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio on June 28.

The meeting will take place during Mr Blinken’s trip to Europe, where he will meet the leaders of Italy, France and Germany.

“Ministers will discuss ways to sustain pressure on ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria and to counter ISIS networks elsewhere, including in Africa,” the State Department said.

“They will also assess priorities for the coalition’s lines of effort related to stabilisation, foreign terrorist fighters, counter-ISIS financing and counter-messaging efforts.”

The US has led the 83-member coalition against ISIS since the group swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014 to establish a so-called and short-lived "caliphate".

There are about 2,500 US troops currently in Iraq and another 900 in Syria as part of the mission to destroy the remnants of the group.

ISIS has also established significant number of cells throughout Africa in recent years.

The US in March imposed sanctions on two groups in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo over ties to ISIS.