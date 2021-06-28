UK travel corridor talks 'unlikely to conclude in July'

Talks to reinstate transatlantic travel could continue until August and even September

epa09255107 A traveller at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. Extra flights to Britain have been departing Portugal as holidaymakers scrambled to leave on the last day before the country moved to the amber travel list. Many travellers missed the deadline and will have to quarantine for up to ten days. EPA/ANDY RAIN
Talks between US and Britain regarding a travel corridor are increasingly unlikely to reach a conclusion by the end of July, the Financial Times has reported, citing officials.

The officials added the rise in cases of the Delta variant in Britain, the complexities of the US political system and uncertainty over the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United States, where it is not yet approved, were set to extend the talks into August and even September, the newspaper said.

Officials in London hoped they would have the outline of an agreement to reopen travel between the United States and Britain by July 4, the newspaper added.

Hong Kong has banned flights from the UK due to the spread of the Delta variant. AP Hong Kong, Spain and Portugal tighten restrictions on UK travellers

Only vaccinated people allowed in certain Abu Dhabi public spaces from August 20

A British government spokesperson told Reuters both countries established a working group "to help relaunch UK-US travel as soon as possible."

"Discussions between the working group are ongoing to ensure the UK and US closely share thinking and expertise on international travel policy going forward," the spokesperson added.

Britain's department of transport was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in June, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed opening a transatlantic travel corridor at their bilateral meeting, but no announcement was imminent, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

On Monday, Spain announced that will demand a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination from British tourists coming to the country after letting them in freely for more than a month.

Portugal also announced British visitors must quarantine for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Published: June 29, 2021 01:02 AM

