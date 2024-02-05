Sixth London restaurant awarded prestigious three Michelin stars

The Ledbury restaurant in London's Notting Hill has been awarded the “enormous achievement” of three stars in the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

The 2024 restaurant selection was unveiled during a special ceremony held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday.

A total of 1,162 restaurants are included in the selection, with The Ledbury becoming the sixth in the capital to hold the guide’s most prestigious accolade.

Michelin said The Ledbury’s third star was “an enormous achievement”, the “very highest of gastronomic honours” and “not given lightly”.

“Led by Brett Graham, the kitchen team display a technical mastery across dishes that deliver sublime flavours using ingredients of unsurpassable quality," it said.

“Each mouthful provides considerable depth of flavour, with the consistently harmonious combinations showcasing a streak of originality.”

Elsewhere in London, Trivet made the jump from one star to two for the “flavour-packed, technically superb cooking of Jonny Lake and his team”, while Brooklands, inside the luxury Peninsula Hotel, went straight into the guide with two stars.

Michelin stars are a sign of quality and restaurants can be awarded zero to three stars based on five areas: quality of ingredients; mastery of flavour and cooking techniques; the personality of the chef in the cuisine; value for money; and consistency of food.

Restaurants with three Michelin stars in 2024:

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London

CORE by Clare Smyth, London

Fat Duck, Bray

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

L'Enclume, Cartmel

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London

The Ledbury, London – New

Waterside Inn, Bray

Restaurants with two Michelin stars in 2024:

A.Wong, London

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London

Brooklands, London – New

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

dede, Baltimore

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Gymkhana, London – New

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Ikoyi, London

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Great Milton

Liath, Blackrock

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Opheem, Birmingham – New

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London

Terre, Castlemartyr – New

The Clove Club, London

The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff – New

Trivet, London – New

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Restaurants with one Michelin star in 2024:

1890 by Gordon Ramsay, London – New

Acleaf, Plymouth

Adam's, Birmingham

Akoko, London – New

alchemilla, Nottingham

Allium at Askham Hall, Askham

Amaya, London

Angler, London

Aniar, Galway

Artichoke, Amersham

Aulis, London – New

Bastible, Dublin

Bastion, Kinsale

Beach House, Oxwich

Behind, London

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham

Benares, London

Black Swan, Oldstead

Bohemia, Saint Helier

Brat, London

Bridge Arms, Bridge

Bulrush, Bristol

Bybrook, Castle Combe

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Campagne, Kilkenny

Casa Fofō, London

Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai – New

Chestnut, Ballydehob

Chez Bruce, London

Chishuru, London – New

City Social, London

Club Gascon, London

Condita, Edinburgh

Cornerstone, London

Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite

Crocadon, St Mellion – New

Cycene, London

Dining Room at The Goring, London

Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton

D'Olier Street, Dublin – New

Dorian, London – New

Dysart Petersham, London

Elephant, Torquay

Elystan Street, London

Endo at The Rotunda, London

Evelyn's Table, London

Five Fields, London

Fordwich Arms, Fordwich

Forest Side, Grasmere

Frog by Adam Handling, London

Galvin La Chapelle, London

Gidleigh Park, Chagford

Glovers Alley, Dublin

Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Hambleton Hall, Hambleton

Harwood Arms, London

heft, Newton in Cartmel

Heron, Leith

HIDE, London

hide and fox, Saltwood

Hinds Head, Bray

Hjem, Wall

Home, Penarth

Homestead Cottage, Doolin – New

House, Ardmore

House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne

Humble Chicken, London – New

Humo, London – New

Interlude, Lower Beeding

Jamavar, London

John's House, Mountsorrel

Kai, London

Kitchen W8, London

KOL, London

La Trompette, London

Lady Helen, Thomastown

Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside – New

Latymer, Bagshot

Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham

Locanda Locatelli, London

Loch Bay, Isle of Skye

Luca, London

Lumière, Cheltenham

Lyle's, London

Lympstone Manor, Lympstone

mana, Manchester

Martin Wishart, Leith

Masons Arms, Knowstone

Meadowsweet, Holt

Morston Hall, Morston

Mountain, London – New

Murano, London

Muse, London

mýse, Hovingham – New

Northcote, Langho

Nut Tree Inn, Murcott

Old Stamp House, Ambleside

Olive Tree, Bath

Ormer Mayfair, London – New

Osip, Bruton

Outlaw's Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac

Outlaw's New Road, Port Isaac

OX, Belfast

Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow

Pavyllon London, London – New

Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

Pentonbridge Inn, Penton

Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London

Pied à Terre, London

Pine, East Wallhouses

Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

Pollen Street Social, London

Portland, London

Purnell's, Birmingham

Quilon, London

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne

Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge

Ritz Restaurant, London

River Café, London

Rogan & Co, Cartmel

Roots, York

Sabor, London

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Simpsons, Birmingham

SO|LA, London

Sollip, London

Sō–Lō, Aughton

Solstice by Kenny Atkinson, Newcastle upon Tyne

Sorrel, Dorking

Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge

SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel, Bowness-on-Windermere

St. Barts, London

St. JOHN, London

Star Inn at Harome, Harome

Stark, Broadstairs

Store, Stoke Holy Cross

Sushi Kanesaka, London – New

Taku, London

The Angel, Hetton

The Barn, Aughton

The Bishop's Buttery, Cashel – New

The Coach, Marlow

The Cross, Kenilworth

The Dining Room, Malmesbury

The Kitchin, Leith

The Muddlers Club, Belfast

The Neptune, Hunstanton

The Ninth, London

The Oak Room, Adare

The Peat Inn, Peat Inn

The Royal Oak, Whatcote

The Samling, Ambleside

The Sportsman, Seasalter

The Tudor Pass, Egham

The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Timberyard, Edinburgh

Trinity, London

Trishna, London

Umu, London

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield

Variety Jones, Dublin

Veeraswamy, London

Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

White Swan, Fence

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna

Wild Honey St James, London

Winteringham Fields, Winteringham

Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot

20 New Bib Gourmands

One week prior to Monday's ceremony, Michelin announced 20 new Bib Gourmands for 2024, which recognise restaurants for their good quality and good value cooking.

Amy Austin, Dublin

Dill, Lewes

Empire Empire, London

Higher Ground, Manchester

Home, Belfast

Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine, Cork

La Gordita, Dublin

Lark, Bury St Edmunds

Les 2 Garçons, London

Lottie’s, Dublin

Palmito, Brighton and Hove

Solas, Dingle

The Bull, Charlbury

The Clifton, Bristol

The Loch & The Tyne, Old Windsor

The Mulberry, Falmouth

The Reindeer, Hoveringham

The Three Horseshoes, Fordham

tipo, Edinburgh

Touring Club, Penarth

Six new restaurants awarded Green Stars

The Green Star was introduced to The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland in 2021, to highlight the restaurants with sustainable practices.

This year, there are six new recipients of the Michelin Green Star, bringing the total number of role model restaurants to 33.

Michelin says these restaurants are leading the way when it comes to sustainable gastronomy, including locally foraged ingredients and zero-waste schemes to no-dig vegetable gardens and on-site orchards.