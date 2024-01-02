London flights delayed and travel disrupted as Storm Henk sweeps across the UK

Winds of more than 150kph on Tuesday led to train services being cancelled across Britain and flights from London to the UAE delayed.

On a day with exceptionally high winds and heavy rain, flights between London Heathrow and London Gatwick to Abu Dhabi and Dubai faced delays.

National Rail told passengers that various routes across the south-west and north-west of England along with the Midlands, East Anglia and South Wales could be disrupted by Storm Henk.

It added that speed restrictions were being imposed which would mean possible train delays.

A message on the South Western Railway warned passengers that there were “multiple incidents affecting services across the network” and advised customers not to travel.

Thameslink advised passengers not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” as several weather-related incidents had affected all routes.

Motorists also faced difficult driving conditions near Folkestone in Kent.

Drivers were also stopped from using the bridge at the Dartford Crossing heading south due to the strong winds.

Amber weather warning for central England

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered a central part of England, with the public warned of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 151kph.

Gusts of 130kph were reached at Exeter Airport in Devon and winds hit 114kph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset as well as at Mumbles Head in Glamorgan.

A tree blown over by the wind in Bromley, Kent. PA

A broad yellow warning for rain was in place on Tuesday evening – leaving regions including the East Midlands, East of England, London and south-east England, north-west England, south-west England and Wales braced for heavy downpours.

“Following recent wet weather, a further spell of rain, heavy in places, will move northeastward on Tuesday.,” it said.

“10-20mm of rain [will be] falling fairly widely, with a few places seeing 30-40mm, this on top of the overnight rainfall.”

Thousands of people left without power

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 38,000 customers were without power as a direct result of storm damage as of 7pm on Tuesday.

“Electricity network technicians have reconnected around 102,600 customers since Storm Henk damaged power lines today,” ENA spokesman Ross Easton said.

“Intensive winds, higher than originally forecast, of more than 80mph [128kph] in places have meant that repairs have been needed to electricity infrastructure and right now engineering teams are working to reconnect supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”

Flood defences are deployed to protect businesses and homes in Ironbridge, England. Getty Images

Environment Agency issues flood warnings

There were 246 flood warnings – meaning that flooding is expected – and 353 alerts for possible flooding by 7.15pm, according to the Environment Agency.

Stefan Laeger, the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, said that the heavy rainfall means “significant local flooding” on the River Nene, in the east of England, is “probable” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Recent and ongoing heavy rain is falling on already very wet ground and could see some riverside locations across England flood until Thursday, while surface water flooding is also possible at times during the next five days in parts of the country,” he said.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move car.”