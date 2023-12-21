Wildcat strike closes Channel Tunnel as holiday rush begins

A wildcat strike has closed the Channel tunnel, train operator Eurostar said on Friday.

Its website listed a number of trains, on routes to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, stopped by the walkout.

The unexpected strike at tunnel operator Getlink has blocked Eurostar and Eurotunnel Le Shuttle trains, which carry vehicles to and from Folkestone, as the peak Christmas holiday travel season gets under way.

“Today's call for strike action by representatives of Eurotunnel's French site staff unions has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK”, a Getlink official said.

Trade unions have rejected a €1,000 ($1,097) bonus announced by management and are demanding three times as much, the company said.

“We would recommend postponing your journey if you can, even if it's until tomorrow,” Eurostar said in a post on X:

On its travel updates page, Eurostar said trains to and from London were cancelled.

Unverified social media posts show people stuck in trains or at train stations.

"So travelling back now and literally five minutes ago, we've got an email to say that Eurotunnel staff are going on strike and it looks like we can't get a train today," said Nick, 45, as he was trying to return to Britain from the northern French city of Lille.

He said the email he received gave him little hope of making it back to London on Thursday. "They've told us that because it's December, it's going to be really difficult to now get a booking with the limited space."

Trade union officials could not immediately be reached for comment.