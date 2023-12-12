UK hardliners put Rishi Sunak's future on parliament's rack

The echoes of Brexit’s past political turmoil rang throughout parliament on Tuesday, with the vote over the Rwanda deportation bill resembling the painful processes of Britain’s EU exit.

The poll is the first major political crisis that Rishi Sunak has faced in his near 14-month tenure as Prime Minister, with the fear that losing could mean his authority is fatally holed by the potential for an early general election or indeed yet another Conservative leadership contest.

Key to the dissent are the right-wing Conservatives arguing that Section Four of the bill allows migrants to claim in court that Rwanda is not a safe country for them due to particular circumstances.

This raises major constitutional issues that will need to be resolved in the courts after the bill announced it would remove “almost all grounds” for asylum seekers to fight deportation.

The central strategy of the Rwanda deportation is to deter asylum seekers from heading to the French coast to make the hazardous journey across the English Channel in rubber dinghies, by persuading them their voyage will ultimately be in vain.

If they arrive illegally, they will be removed to the central African country, with the possibility of being sent back to their original home.

Brexiteers’ resurrection

The rebellion against the Rwanda bill is largely being led by the European Research Group (ERG), the vehemently Brexiteer grouping of about 30 MPs.

These so-called Spartans – MPs who would fight to the bitter end – ultimately managed to scupper the “soft-Brexit" legislation of Theresa May’s government in 2019.

That led to her downfall as prime minister and grim Tory infighting that ultimately went to the Supreme Court, whose judges declared Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament – sending MPs home – unlawful.

That ruling set teeth on edge in the ERG and led to some choice commentary in the press that prompted threats against the judges.

But it was the Supreme Court, made up of 12 judges, that also struck down the Rwanda legislation, ruling the African country an “unsafe” to send failed asylum seekers.

Until Mr Sunak unveiled his tough new legislation to resurrect the Rwanda plan last week – in which parliament would unilaterally declare the country “safe” – the ERG had largely remained irrelevant in government politics.

Rwanda bill on a knife-edge

With Brexit achieved and the government once having an 80-seat majority, the ERG’s voice was weakened. But with numerous by-election defeats that majority, while sizeable, now stands at 56 and is vulnerable to ERG whims.

It will take 29 Tory MPs to vote against the bill – Labour has already signalled its MPs will do so – for it to fail on the second reading, which is the first time it is debated and voted on in the Commons.

The picture and the mathematics become murkier when abstentions are considered, that could mean with only 15 people voting against, the government could still be defeated if enough MPs abstain.

Cop28 recall

Downing Street’s desperation to win the vote was reflected in the recall of the Minister for Climate Change Graham Stuart.

He was pulled out of critical Cop28 talks in Dubai to fly black on Tuesday in time for the vote. During the Commons debate, one opposition MP suggested Mr Sunak was putting his political fortunes ahead of that of the planet.

Several other MPs on their way to the airport, including some heading to the Caribbean, were also recalled, demonstrating the government realises it needs every vote it can get.

‘Make it better’

In his first speech since resigning as immigration minister last week – a move that largely precipitated Mr Sunak’s current crisis – Robert Jenrick made his bid to put human rights aside. “The bill could be so much better, let’s make it better,” he said, pointing towards breaching human rights legislation.

But counter to this is the view firmly held by the moderate One Nation Conservatives, that number more than 100 MPs, who will almost certainly vote against the bill if Mr Sunak caves in to the right wing by amending it to do away with international law.

Mr Sunak hosted 20 or so of those right-wing MPs at a breakfast in Downing Street hoping to secure their vote.

Lasting glory?

If the Prime Minister loses, it will be the first government defeat on specific legislation since 1986 – Mrs May used the tactic of withdrawing a Brexit vote when she felt it would be defeated.

The loss of Mr Sunak’s authority would be significant and further throw the Conservative Party into self-defeating factions.

It is perhaps the ERG Spartans' outlook that they know they are going to perish, as their 300 namesakes did at the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BCE, that they might have entered a death pact.

Their ringleader, Bill Cash, has already announced he will stand down as MP at the next election, so political self-immolation might register some lasting glory.

That might merit a historical footnote but may well also hasten the demise of the Conservatives whose trajectory towards electoral defeat, if not oblivion, is increasingly assured.