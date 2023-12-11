Rishi Sunak tells Covid inquiry he is 'deeply sorry' over pandemic deaths

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday told the British Covid inquiry that he was 'deeply sorry' as he spoke to all those who lost loves ones and suffered during the pandemic.

As Chancellor during the outbreak, Mr Sunak played a key role by launching huge loans to prop up businesses and a summer Eat Out to Help Out scheme that scientific advisers fear helped to propel a mini-spike in the infection rate.

“I just wanted to start by saying how deeply sorry I am to all of those who lost loved ones, family members, through the pandemic, and also all those who suffered in various different ways throughout the pandemic and as a result of the actions that were taken,” Mr Sunak said.

The prime minister is expected to be asked whether he believed scientists were handed too much power and if insufficient consideration was given to the impact of lockdowns.

Messages have revealed government scientists referred to him as “Dr Death, the Chancellor” over concerns about his push to keep economic activity going while leading the Treasury during the pandemic.

Read More Rishi Sunak faces Rwanda bill dissent before Covid inquiry grilling

Questioning by lead counsel Hugo Keith KC on Monday morning is only one of the pressures on Mr Sunak at the start of the week, as he faces a crunch vote on his Rwanda legislation on Tuesday.

Prof Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.

Sir Patrick Vallance, who was chief scientific adviser at the time, said he and Sir Chris could not recall being consulted in advance about the scheme that cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

Giving evidence to Baroness Hallett’s inquiry, Sir Patrick said the scheme was “highly likely” to have caused deaths.

Mr Gove argued the policy was announced a month before it was introduced and during this time it was “not the case that there was a public critique”.

Rishi Sunak's Eat Out to Help Out scheme – in pictures

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry Then-chancellor Rishi Sunak places an Eat Out to Help Out sticker in the window of a business during a visit to Scotland in August 2020. PA

“It was an effective way of ensuring that the hospitality industry was supported through a very difficult period and it was entirely within the broad outlines of rules about social mixing that prevailed at the time,” he told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme.

The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update on July 8, 2020, and provided 50 per cent off the cost of food and/or non-alcoholic drinks.

Former deputy chief medical officer Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam said the scheme “didn’t feel sensible” because it was encouraging exactly what officials had been trying to stop in previous months.

One of Sir Patrick’s diary entries recorded Dominic Cummings, who was Boris Johnson’s chief adviser in Downing Street at the time, saying Mr Sunak “thinks just let people die and that’s OK”.

It is understood the inquiry has shared with its core participants an interview Mr Sunak did with the Spectator magazine in August last year.

In it, Mr Sunak claimed he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” between the economic and social impacts of lockdowns and their benefits to suppressing the virus.

On the “problem” of handing power to scientists, he said: “If you empower all these independent people, you’re screwed.”

Bereaved campaigners outside the Covid inquiry at Dorland House, West London, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is giving evidence. AP

Mr Sunak may also face questions over his WhatsApp messages, or lack of them.

He has reportedly told the inquiry that “having changed my phone a number of times over the last three years” he no longer has access to messages exchanged at the time in question.

Lawyers representing bereaved families will also question Mr Sunak, as will long-Covid groups and the Trades Union Congress.

The union’s assistant general secretary Kate Bell said: “The Prime Minister must come clean about why these decisions were taken – especially when senior government advisers were warning that people couldn’t afford to stay home when sick.

“The failure to provide proper financial support was an act of self-sabotage that left millions brutally exposed to the pandemic.”