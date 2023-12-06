UK immigration minister Robert Jenrick quits as Rwanda legislation unveiled

British immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned from Rishi Sunak's Cabinet on Wednesday after the Prime Minister rejected demands to opt out of European human rights laws to revive the Rwanda policy.

Mr Jenrick told Mr Sunak on Wednesday that his new draft legislation aimed at stopping small boats crossing the English Channel “does not go far enough” and is a “triumph of hope over experience”.

The long-term political ally of the Prime Minister said he had to quit because he has “such strong disagreements” with the government’s approach to immigration.

Mr Sunak wrote back to Mr Jenrick to tell him his resignation was “disappointing”.

“I fear that your departure is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation," he wrote.

“It is our experience that gives us confidence that this will work. If we were to oust the courts entirely, we would collapse the entire scheme.”

Mr Sunak pointed to Rwanda’s claim that they would not accept the UK breaching international law, adding: “There would be no point in passing a law that would leave us with nowhere to send people to.”

Mr Jenrick in recent weeks had been taking an increasingly firm approach over plans to stop asylum seekers making unauthorised crossings of the Channel.

The draft Bill compels judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country after the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful because of risks to refugees.

The legislation, which must be voted on by Parliament, gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

But it does not provide powers to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights, as hardliners including sacked home secretary Suella Braverman have demanded.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents It is thought the number of migrants who have arrived in the UK since 2018 by crossing the English Channel on small boats now exceeds 100,000. PA

Ms Braverman’s allies said that the Bill is “fatally flawed”, indicating that she believes it will quickly lead the the Conservatives into “electoral oblivion”.

Mr Sunak reportedly told Conservative backbenchers at the 1922 Committee shortly before Mr Jenrick’s resignation became apparent that they must “unite or die”.

Mr Jenrick had been conspicuously absent during a statement to the Commons on the new legislation by James Cleverly, who has been Home Secretary for less than a month.

Shortly after Mr Cleverly confirmed the resignation of the minister from his department, Mr Jenrick published his departure letter to the Prime Minister on social media.

He said he was “grateful” for Mr Sunak moving towards his position on the legislation, but does not “believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success”.

“A Bill of the kind you are proposing is a triumph of hope over experience,” Mr Jenrick wrote.

“The stakes for the country are too high for us not to pursue the stronger protections required to end the merry-go-round of legal challenges which risk paralysing the scheme and negating its intended deterrence.”

Having supported Mr Sunak in both of last year’s Tory leadership contests, Mr Jenrick reminded him that they have been “friends for a long time”, but said they must do “whatever it takes” to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

“This emergency legislation is the last opportunity to prove this, but in its current drafting it does not go far enough,” he said.