London has ‘locally led’ policing plan for expected pro-Palestine protests

Police in London have said they have a “locally led police plan” that will be in place this weekend to deal with protests expected “in around 13 boroughs”.

The protests come after the Israel-Gaza truce ended on Friday.

There are no plans for any stand-alone central London demonstrations of the sort seen over the past two months, but a number of smaller events are planned, the Metropolitan Police said.

READ MORE Dublin anti-immigration riot erupts after children stabbed

Police previously said there were 300,000 people participating in the pro-Palestine march in London on November 11, although organisers estimated there was “more than 800,000”.

On its website, the Stop the War Coalition urges supporters to “join an action in your local area to call for a permanent ceasefire now”, with protests planned in areas including Camden, Redbridge, Newham, Enfield, Hounslow, Islington, Lewisham, Southwark and Wimbledon.

Other rallies have been planned in Harrow, Kilburn and Tottenham, according to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The Metropolitan Police said each event will be “locally policed, with additional officers from our pan-London public order policing teams available to provide support as required”.

Grieving family members whose loved ones have been killed in the conflict will also lead a vigil outside Downing Street on Sunday “for all those suffering” because of the most recent outbreak of fighting.

The event will see faith leaders and politicians join grieving families “in the first mass event of its kind” since Hamas militants entered Israel on October 7.

Just Stop Oil has also planned a “mass march” through London on Saturday “in solidarity with the innocent climate prisoners”, following its spate of recent “slow marches”.