What has Suella Braverman said about the Rwanda scheme?

Former home secretary Suella Braverman will no doubt be a highly interested spectator when the UK Supreme Court rules on the legality of the UK government's controversial Rwanda scheme on Wednesday.

Ms Braverman, a former barrister, is seen by many as a key architect of the Rwanda scheme, which seeks to deport asylum seekers if they cross the English Channel in small boats.

Despite being sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, Ms Braverman's hardline stance on immigration has seen her become a rising star among the Tory right and could be a platform for a future leadership bid.

Shortly after her return to government in October 2022, Ms Braverman was criticised after telling an event at the Tory conference that it was her “dream” to deport people to Rwanda.

Ms Braverman told a conference fringe event she would “love to be here claiming victory, I would love to be having a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda, that’s my dream, that’s my obsession”.

The former attorney general also courted controversy by describing the arrival of asylum seekers on England's south coast as an “invasion”.

Mr Braverman, has previously admitted that the UK government has “failed to control our borders” as she backed schemes that put migrants on barges.

In March, she claimed that the asylum system was overwhelmed, as she unveiled the Illegal Migration Bill, claiming about £7 million was being spent every day on housing migrants in hotels across Britain.

Britain's former home secretary Suella Braverman during a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda. AP

“This bill will mean that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay. You will be detained and removed to your home country if safe, or a safe third country, like Rwanda”, she said about the Illegal Migration Bill.

“Enough is enough. We must stop the boats”, she said.

But after the UK Court of Appeal in September found Rwanda was not a “safe third country”, Ms Braverman claimed the system was “rigged against the British people”.

She then doubled down on her claims by saying that “phoney humanitarianism” was holding back plans to tackle Channel crossings.

Her ire has also been directed at the European Court of Human Rights and UN treaties on human rights.

She has previously stopped short of saying the UK should leave the ECHR outright, rebuffing from hardliner Tory backbenchers.

“My personal views are clear. It’s a politicised court. It’s interventionist,” she told the BBC earlier this year amid concerns that the European court would continue to block the UK's asylum reforms.

“It’s treading on the territory of national sovereignty. But no one’s talking about leaving the ECHR right now.

On Friday, Ms Braverman said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will likely fail on his pledge to “stop the boats”, regardless of whether the government wins or loses the ruling.

The sacked home secretary wrote that if they lose the Prime Minister will have “wasted a year” on the Illegal Migration Act “only to arrive back at square one”.