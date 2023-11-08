Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over party's Gaza stance

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain has resigned from the party to “strongly advocate for a ceasefire” in the Middle East.

Adding to pressure on Keir Starmer over his position on the Israel-Gaza war, the MP for Bradford East said he was stepping back from his role as shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People as it had become clear his view “differs substantially” from the party leader’s.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to tender my resignation as Shadow Minister for the New Deal for Working People after eight years on the Labour Party frontbench," he wrote in a letter to Mr Starmer, published on X.

Mr Hussain said he had been proud to work alongside Mr Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner in developing a plan for employment rights.

But he could not “in all good conscience” push for a ceasefire while remaining part of the frontbench.

“It has become clear that my view on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza differs substantially from the position you have adopted," Mr Hussain said.