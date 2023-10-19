Scotland on high flood alert as Storm Babet brings deluge of rain

The UK's Met Office has issued an "exceptional red warning" in anticipation of Storm Babet, expected to bring severe rainfall and high winds.

The warning is the first to be issued for rain since the onset of Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Parts of eastern Scotland, such as Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, are set for a deluge of rain from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday, forecasters say.

#StormBabet will bring some very strong winds, especially on Thursday



🌬️ It's unusual for such strong easterly winds over a prolonged period, so disruption to transport and power supplies is likely



⚠️Large waves will give dangerous conditions on coasts and a danger to life pic.twitter.com/0f6QCf8zJm — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said 100-150mm of rain could fall on the regions affected, with some isolated areas receiving 200-250mm. Flooding is expected in parts worst affected.

“Confidence has increased in the chances of considerable impacts from rainfall in parts of the east of Scotland from Storm Babet, which has resulted in the escalation to the red warning,” he said.

The storm is also forecast to bring strong easterly winds, with gusts expected to exceed 70mph in parts of eastern Scotland on Thursday, prompting an amber wind warning.

Here's the latest look at where #StormBabet will likely bring impactful rainfall between now and Saturday pic.twitter.com/XcLhD9dfni — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

Other parts of Scotland are also bracing for heavy rainfall, where 70-250mm of rain is expected.

Warnings are in place for a significant danger to life due to flooding, widespread property damage and severe disruption to travel.

The Met Office also has an amber warning in effect for a broader area covering eastern and central parts of Scotland, forecasting potential rainfall of 70-100mm, with upland areas possibly facing up to 150-200mm throughout the storm's duration.

Network Rail Scotland announced route closures and disruption to its services due to the conditions. They have urged people in the red weather warning area not to travel.

⚠️ From the start of service today until early Saturday 21 Oct, we will suspend services between:



⛔Aberdeen & Elgin

⛔Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife

⛔Perth & Aberdeen via Dundee

⛔Dunblane & Perth

⛔Perth & Aviemore

⛔Tain & Wick / Thurso

⛔All Fife Circle services#StormBabet pic.twitter.com/f73JdKJcHZ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 19, 2023

Traffic Scotland also warned that "travel should be avoided unless absolutely essential".

David Morgan, the flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), advised the public to be prepared for the effects of flooding, as heavy rain and high winds sweep across Scotland.

Babet causes havoc in Ireland

Cork County Council said more than a month's worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county. Damien Rytel/PA

Storm Babet has already hit parts of Ireland, causing sever flooding.

Areas such as Cork city and its surrounding county were among the worst affected.

Roads and several properties in these areas were overcome by floodwaters, causing significant damage.

In the town of Midleton, Co Cork, roads became impassable and the military were called out to assist in transporting people from the affected areas.

The fire brigade in Skibbereen spent several hours pumping water out of flooded areas.

Despite their efforts, the water levels remain a significant challenge, particularly in areas where a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours, leaving land saturated and river levels perilously high.