Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly to visit Israel and the Middle East

Rishi Sunak will begin a two-day trip to Israel and the wider region to meet counterparts from the Middle East on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog before travelling to several other regional capitals.

Mr Sunak will use the talks to share his condolences for those killed Israel and Gaza in the last two weeks.

He will stress that any civilian death is tragic and tell fellow leaders that Hamas’s actions must not become a catalyst for further escalation of conflict in the region.

The Prime Minister's visit follows Israel’s announcement that a route into Gaza will be opened up to allow humanitarian aid to enter.

Mr Sunak will call for that to happen as soon as possible to allow the UK to deliver the humanitarian aid announced earlier this week and to enable British nationals trapped in Gaza to leave.

“Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’ horrific act of terror,” Mr Sunak said.

“The attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.

“I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort,” he added.

James Cleverly to meet leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar

James Cleverly will meet senior leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar where he will discuss co-ordination on efforts to avoid further violence in the region.

The Foreign Secretary will meet the leaders who are vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary will discuss the need for the Rafah crossing to open so that aid can reach Gaza.

“It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict,” Mr Cleverly said.

“I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages.”

Earlier this week, a £10 million ($12m) aid package was announced by the Prime Minister in response to the escalating conflict in Gaza – with funding now being made available to agencies helping vulnerable civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

This is an increase of more than a third of existing UK support to the OPTs. Half the new funding will support an appeal by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine, which is responding to critical food, water, health, shelter and protection needs in Gaza.

The UK government said it remains committed to mitigating the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for international humanitarian law to be respected while standing alongside the people of Israel against Hamas.