Poland's key election in the balance

Poland’s key election was hanging in the balance on Sunday with polls suggesting that the right-wing incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party could be ousted from power.

The vote will be crucial in determining the future of democracy in the East European country with PiS introducing a raft of measures to muzzle democracy.

But the party, which has governed Poland for the last eight years, has also been an important ally of Ukraine, supplying arms and equipment, and is strongly opposed to Russian expansion.

It has also grown the Polish army into one of the strongest military forces in Europe making it a key ally to America and a leading Nato member.

Polling suggested that the vote was too close to call with the former Polish prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk’s moderate Civic Coalition potentially in a position to form a coalition government.

Driving force

But that will almost certainly be in conjunction with smaller parties, with Confederation, a hard-right party in line to get almost one-tenth of the vote, which has ruled out power but could become a driving force in a coalition.

Mr Tusk has called the election “the last chance” to stop PiS from taking Polish democracy into an autocratic regime.

Donald Tusk, leader of the main opposition party Civic Coalition votes in Warsaw. AFP

The party has been tough on abortion, migrants and refugees, although it has taken in 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees following the Russian invasion last year. But it has also said it is the only party that can prevent the “invasion” of refugees.

But PiS has come into conflict with the European Union on a number of constitutional issues. As a result, Brussels has frozen billions of euros in funding for various projects.

It appears that turnout will be high with queues of voters reported in Warsaw on Sunday with the first exit polls expected at 9pm CET. However, much of PiS support comes from the rural heartlands rather than urban areas.

If there is no outright winner, Poland could be forced to endure weeks of uncertainty as either Civic Coalition or PiS attempt to form a coalition government.