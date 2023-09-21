Bank of England holds interest rate at 5.25 per cent

The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent, bringing to an end a cycle of 14 straight increases in the cost of borrowing.

The Monetary Policy Committee had been widely expected to raise rates for the 15th successive time but market sentiment shifted when data showed a surprise fall in the rate of inflation on Wednesday.

In the event the MPC voted five to four in favour of putting interest rates on hold. Four members of the MPC voted to raise rates to 5.5 per cent.

It is the first time the Bank of England has taken a break from increasing rates since November 2021.

The Consumer Price Index fell to 6.7 per cent in August, following a reading of 6.8 per cent in July, and is now at its lowest point since February last year.

“Inflation has fallen a lot in recent months and we think it will continue to do so. That's welcome news,” Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said. “But there is no room for complacency. We need to be sure inflation returns to normal and we will continue to take the decisions necessary to do just that.”

In a letter to the UK government he listed some of the factors that guided the policymakers decision. Food price inflation appears to have peaked, core consumer goods increases started to fall back and external cost pressures have eased.

There are however dangers to consider as well. According to Mr Bailey services inflation is projected to remain elevated, weekly earnings growth is running at an above inflation 8.1 per cent and oil prices are on an upwards trajectory.

He said that monetary policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive to hit the 2 per cent headline inflation target while noting the potential threat from “second-round effects of external cost shocks on inflation in wages and domestic prices”.

Split decision

The Bank of England now predicts the UK economy will only grow by 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year, compared to a forecast of 0.4 per cent growth at its last meeting.

It also expects inflation to return to its target of 2 per cent by the second quarter of 2025.

Protesters outside the Bank of England ahead of Thursday's announcement on interest rates. PA

“The split decision from the Monetary Policy Committee – with five in favour of a rate pause and four favouring a quarter-point hike – proves how tricky the decision was for the Bank of England, following the better-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday,” said Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest.

The MPC's decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but noted that another rise is likely this year and that there would be fewer cuts than previously expected in 2024.

“In many ways, the Bank of England has delivered the same story as the Federal Reserve yesterday, and puts both central banks at odds with what is happening in Europe, where the European Central Bank and a number of European central banks have continued to raise interest rates further this month,” Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital told The National.

UK inflation peaked at 11.1 per cent in October last year, and the government has repeatedly pledged to reduce it to around 5 per cent by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the plan to bring inflation down was working.

“In the meantime we have got support in place to help families that are struggling, whether it is those on welfare or those with mortgages,” he said.

“The most important thing I can do to help people is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Yesterday's figures show that the plan is working.”

The pound fell around 0.7 per cent against the dollar to $1.2255 immediately after the rate decision was announced.