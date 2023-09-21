Rishi Sunak insists UK can hit green targets despite softening rules

Rishi Sunakhas insisted Britain will hit its green targets, despite his pushback on the UK’s net-zero carbon pledges.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said the UK had “consistently over-delivered in all our previous carbon budget” and the plans he had set out represent a road map that will have “broad consent”.

The Conservative Party leader was being interviewed in the wake of his speech on Wednesday in which he announced a rewrite of a host of pledges designed to help the UK achieve a net-zero carbon emission economy by 2050.

The policy overhaul included pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars by five years to 2035.

He watered down the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035, creating an exemption for a fifth of households to potentially never make the change to alternatives such as heat pumps.

Mr Sunak also shrugged off suggestions he is not listening to the Climate Change Committee, an independent, statutory body which advises the UK on emissions targets, saying “we are on track to hit all our targets”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Show: “For those who disagree with me, and there are plenty of people as we can see over the last day or two, lots of people who disagree with me, the questions for them, they should explain to the country why they think it's right that ordinary families up and down the country should have to fork out five, ten, £15,000 to make the transition earlier than is necessary.

“To do things that aren't possible for them, to spend the money doing that when I don't believe it's necessary for us to hit targets which by the way are more ambitious than anyone else and we're doing more than anyone else.”

Asked whether he was making up a series of “frightening climate proposals” that he scrapped as part of the plans, Mr Sunak pointed to the possibility of taxes on meat, compulsory car sharing, and other restrictive climate measures.

“These are all things that have been raised by very credible people about ways to meet our net-zero obligations, alongside the very substantive changes that we have announced when it comes to the transition on electric vehicles and how we heat our homes and whether people should be forced, we believe they should not be, to improve the energy efficiency in their homes,” he said.