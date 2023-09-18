BBC investigates allegations against Russell Brand

The BBC has opened an investigation into Russell Brand, a presenter and comedian, who has been accused of raping a woman and grooming a 16-year-old girl.

The 48-year-old celebrity was accused of sexual assault and abusive behaviour against four women during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013, in a joint investigation revealed by UK media outlets at the weekend.

He denies all the allegations, made after a joint investigation between The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches documentary programme, saying all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

But he is now facing further claims after "several" more women came forwards following the reports.

The Times said on Monday that the new allegations have not yet been investigated, and will now “be rigorously checked”.

Read more Why it is difficult for X to win back advertisers before the peak season

The original allegations made against Brand include one woman who claims she was sexually assaulted during a three-month relationship with him when she was 16 and still at school.

The woman described his behaviour towards her as “grooming” as he would allegedly provide her with scripts on how to deceive her parents into allowing her to visit him.

The BBC is facing questions after it was alleged that he used the corporation's car service to pick up the 16-year-old from school so she could visit his him at his home, according to The Times.

The broadcaster previously said it is “urgently looking into the issues raised” while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

Channel 4 announced it was conducting “its own internal investigation” following the allegations and the broadcaster has removed content featuring Brand from their streaming service while they look into the claims.

“We will be writing to all our current suppliers reminding them of their responsibilities under our code of conduct, as we are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments,” Channel 4 said.

The chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee has said a criminal probe should now be opened.

“These allegations are incredibly shocking and criminal,” Caroline Nokes told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.

“And I would very much hope that complaints will be made both to the Metropolitan Police and indeed in the US, because this merits and needs a criminal investigation, because for too long we have seen men – and the perpetrators of these sorts of crimes are almost invariably men – not being held to account for their behaviours and their actions.

“Unfortunately it seems that celebrity, for whatever reason, can act as a shield for individuals who choose to conduct themselves in a way which, to be quite frank, if that were to happen in any business organisation, you'd like to think that they'd be out the door.”

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were briefly married before they split in December 2011. AFP

Asked whether it is a matter for her committee, the senior Tory MP said: “First and foremost I think it's a matter for the police.”

The Metropolitan Police has said it will speak to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure “any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police”.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told the PA news agency that they do not have an open investigation into Brand, and another confirmed there had been no arrests following two allegations concerning claims that are said to have happened in the US.

As Dispatches aired on Saturday evening, Brand performed a sold-out comedy gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north-west London as part of his Russell Brand Bipolarisation tour.

While not directly addressing the allegations, audience members told the PA news agency that Brand said he hoped they could “appreciate” there were things he could not talk about during the set.

In a video posted online ahead of the publication of the claims, Brand said he was facing a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he said.

“Now, during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

He is scheduled to perform at three more venues this month, including a show at the Theatre Royal in Windsor on Tuesday, The Pavilions in Plymouth on Friday and The Civic At The Halls in Wolverhampton next Thursday.