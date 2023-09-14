UK flights cancelled and diverted due to Gatwick Airport staff shortages

Staff shortages in air-traffic control at London Gatwick Airport forced flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted on Thursday evening.

Airlines advised passengers to check the status of their flights after dozens of arrivals and departures were affected.

One traveller took to social media to report that their flight had been diverted to Bournemouth airport.

Gatwick Airport said 22 flights had been cancelled.

“Air-traffic control restrictions have been put in place this afternoon due to a short-notice staff absence affecting our air-traffic control team at Gatwick Airport," National Air Traffic Services said.

“We are working closely with the airport to ensure we can handle flights with as little disruption as possible and we apologise very sincerely to people who have been inconvenienced.

“We are working closely with Gatwick Airport Ltd to build resilience in the airport’s control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“New air-traffic controllers have been recruited since last summer, increasing our presence by 17 per cent, and others are due to start after completing their training, in line with the agreed plan when Nats took over the contract last October.

“London Gatwick’s senior management understands that we are working hard to keep the operation moving.

"Airlines operating at London Gatwick were aware of the situation when Nats was appointed but that does not dilute the apology we offer sincerely to them and their passengers who have been inconvenienced by recent disruption.”

“Nats are a world-class provider of air-traffic services and London Gatwick’s senior management recognises how hard the airport’s air-traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving," the Sussex airport said.

“We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport’s control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

The Nats control system for the entire UK was hit by a technical glitch on the Monday bank holiday on August 28, causing widespread disruption.

More than a quarter of flights to and from UK airports were cancelled that day, affecting about 250,000 people.

Cancellations continued for two more days as planes and crews were out of position.

“It is unacceptable that more flights and hundreds of passengers are suffering delays to and from Gatwick Airport due to Nats CEO Martin Rolfe’s blatant failure to adequately staff UK ATC," Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary told the BBC.

“Airlines are paying millions of pounds to Nats each and every year and should not have to see their passengers suffer avoidable delays due to UK ATC staff shortages.”