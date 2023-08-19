Ukraine's President Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden for talks on defence and EU integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Sweden for defence talks with the prime minister and a palace reception with the royal family.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will receive Mr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena during his brief visit to the Nordic country – his first since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

The Ukrainian leader said he will also sit down with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for discussions on “partnership, defence co-operation, EU integration, and common euro-Atlantic security”.

Read more US authorises transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Mr Zelenskyy said he and his wife “thank all Swedes who support Ukraine” as he announced his arrival in Sweden on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning.

Olena and I arrived in Sweden.



There will be talks with @SwedishPM, the Royal Family, @Andreasostgote and @Sverigesriksdag parties.



Partnership, defense cooperation, EU integration, and common Euro-Atlantic security.@ZelenskaUA and I thank all Swedes who support Ukraine 🇺🇦🇸🇪 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023

Earlier this week, Stockholm said it was preparing to send £246 million ($313 million) of military aid to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition and spare parts for several of the platforms donated to Ukraine by Sweden, including CV90 armoured fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks.

The Swedish government said Mr Zelenskyy would meet Swedish government officials in Harpsund, about 120km west of Stockholm. He will also meet the country's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a palace in the area.

Sweden abandoned its long-standing policy of neutrality to support Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal aid in its war against Russia.

It also applied for Nato membership but is still waiting to join the alliance.

A protester’s recent burning of a Quran outside a mosque in central Stockholm sparked anger and condemnation in Muslim nations and risked scuppering Sweden’s Nato accession.

Prime Minister Kristersson said he was “extremely worried” about the consequences of the act.

But in July, Turkey agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the transatlantic military alliance, paving the way for membership.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited top military brass in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin said he listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the commander in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other top commanders at the headquarters of Russia’s southern military district.

The exact timings of his visit were not confirmed, but state media published video footage that appeared to be filmed at night, showing Mr Gerasimov greeting Mr Putin and leading him into a building. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

It was the president's first visit since the Wagner mercenary group’s attempted mutiny in June, which saw its fighters briefly take control of Rostov-on-Don.

Ukraine and Russia conflict latest – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 First responders work at the site of a block of flats destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Lviv. Reuters

Ukraine claimed counteroffensive gains on the south-eastern front this week, regaining control of the village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday.

The leader of the Russian battalion fighting to maintain control of Urozhaine called for “freezing the front” on Thursday, claiming his troops “cannot win” against Ukraine.

“Can we bring down Ukraine militarily? Now and in the near future, no,” Alexander Khodakovsky said in a video posted to Telegram.

Overnight into Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said, it shot down 15 out of 17 Russian drones targeting Ukraine’s northern, central and western regions.

The deputy governor of the western Khmelnytskyi region, Serhii Tiurin, said two people were wounded and dozens of buildings damaged by an attack.

In the north-western Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone attack targeted an infrastructure facility and caused a fire, but no casualties were reported, said governor Vitalii Bunechko.