Concerns on A-levels day as grades released and university scramble begins

Pupils are finding out their A-level exam results with equal measures of nervousness and anticipation on Thursday, as the UK government policies keep a lid on grades.

Experts predict fewer higher grades and a scramble for university places, with thousands possibly losing out on their first-choice university.

Last year, the overall entry rate for UK 18-year-olds was 37.5 per cent.

Government ministers in England wants to restore grades to pre-pandemic levels, which means the target is fewer top grades.

When are exam results released?

A-level results in the UK are out on Thursday, August 17, while GCSE results will come a week later on August 24.

The results should be released about 8am in the UK – 11am in the UAE.

The results of T-levels, a qualification helping people into skilled employment, university or apprenticeships, will also be published on Thursday.

What is expected?

The proportion of top A-level results expected to fall on last year.

Last year, 36.4 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades, compared to 44.8 per cent in 2021 and 38.5 per cent in 2020.

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said this year's A-level results will be lower than last year, but they are expected to be similar to those in 2019, when 25.4 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades.

Exam regulators in Wales and Northern Ireland do not expect to return to pre-pandemic grading standards until 2024.

In Scotland, which has a different exam system, the Scottish Qualifications Authority has taken what it calls a sensitive approach to grading this year.

Figures released last week showed the pass rate for exams in Scotland was down from last year, but still above 2019 levels

During the Covid pandemic grading and marking was adapted for Covid-19 learning and lockdown testing, and the number of top grades went up.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has said exam results in England need to return to pre-pandemic levels to ensure A-levels carry “weight and credibility” with employers and universities.

Will students get into their university of choice?

Figures released on Thursday showed 79 per cent of students secured their first choice for university and 12 per cent were placed at their insurance choice.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute think tank, said: “For me, the biggest concerns are likely to be around people who get less good results than they expected and who may then miss their firm offer and possibly also their insurance offer.

“Remember, this is the cohort that got stellar GCSE grades so more than usual will be disappointed by their deflated A-level results and they will then find there's less choice than in recent years in clearing.”

For those students who do not get their first-choice university the option is the Universities and Colleges Admission Service clearing website.

UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant urged students to be “quick off the mark” on A-level results day as said she believed a lot of the highly selective courses would go quickly in clearing.

What can students do if they do not get grades needed?

Students can use the clearing process to see what courses or universities might be available to them.

The admissions service has also produced a series of podcasts to help students prepare for exam results day.

As of Wednesday morning, the day before A-level results day, a PA sample of 130 of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,521 courses with vacancies for undergraduate students living in England on the UCAS clearing website.

A similar analysis last year, carried out the day before A-level results day, showed there were 22,685 courses with vacancies on the clearing site, which is slightly more than the number available this year.