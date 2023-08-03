UK orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger due to security situation

The UK has ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger, a week after the fragile West African country was rocked by a coup.

On Thursday, the UK government, which advised its citizens against travel to the country, said it would be “temporarily reducing” the number of its staff due to the security situation in the capital, Niamey.

"There has been a military takeover in Niger, which has led to protests and unrest," the Foreign Office said.

"The group who organised the demonstration on July 30 (M62) have called for another on Thursday, August 3, Niger Independence Day. Protests can be violent and the situation could change quickly without warning."

A group of British citizens left Niger on a French flight bound for Paris on Wednesday.

"We have a team in Paris ready to support them on landing," said a Foreign Office representative. They did not say how many Britons were on the flight.

“The UK’s ambassador and a core team remain in Niger to support the very small number of British nationals who are still there. We are grateful to the French for their help in this evacuation,” the representative said.

There are fewer than 100 Britons left in Niger, the BBC reported. UK ambassador Catherine Inglehearn remains at the airport in Niamey to assist other Britons who want to leave.

I am pleased we have been able to help British nationals who registered with us to leave Niger.



I am pleased we have been able to help British nationals who registered with us to leave Niger.

Embassy staff remain in Niger to support the very small number of British nationals still here. We are grateful to @francediplo and @ambafr_au_niger for their help in this evacuation.

The UK's decision to reduce its embassy staff came hours after the US announced a similar move.

"On August 2, 2023, the department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and eligible family members from Embassy Niamey," an updated US travel advisory for Niger said.

The advisory warned US citizens "not to travel to Niger", but stopped short of advising all Americans to leave the landlocked West African country. It previously told US citizens to "reconsider travel".

"The US embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its personnel, suspended routine services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Niger," the advisory said.

The US has strongly condemned the move to oust President Mohamed Bazoum but, unlike France and other European countries, did not order mass evacuations or suspend its aid to Niger.

US aid to the country is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It has suspended activities such as training with Niamey's military.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, was seen as one of the region's last democracies and a partner that western countries could work with to tackle extremism in the Sahel region.

Mr Bazoum, who was democratically elected two years ago in Niger's first peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence from France, was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.

On Thursday, France asked Niger's junta to "fully guarantee" the safety of its embassy in Niamey before planned protests on Thursday in the capital.

The French Foreign Ministry said it asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that "the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel" were guaranteed.

These are "obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention", the ministry said.

Last week's coup led to protests against Niger's former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.

During the rally, the windows of the mission were smashed and crowds chanted anti-French slogans.

About 1,000 people were evacuated to France. The group was made up mostly of French citizens but also included other nationalities.

Coup leader Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani late on Wednesday said French citizens "have no objective reason to leave Niger" and that they "did not face the slightest threat".