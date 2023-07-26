Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sexual assault trial

Actor cleared of assaulting four men by UK court

Kevin Spacey was on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Getty
Jul 26, 2023
Actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men following a trial in the UK.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court in London acquitted Spacey, 64, of seven counts of sexual assault.

He was also cleared of one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey had tears in his eyes as the verdicts were read out after more than 12 hours of deliberation.

He had told the court the accusations were "madness" and a "stab in the back".

This is a developing story

