Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” her family said in a statement.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the star.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare,” said the Irish leader.

The singer released 10 studio albums during her career.

She was best known for her 1990 single Nothing Compares 2 U, taken from her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Billboard Music Awards named Nothing Compares 2 U – which was written by Prince – the number one world single in 1990.

RTE Choice Music Awards presented O'Connor with an inaugural award for Classic Irish Album earlier this year.

O'Connor received a standing ovation as she dedicated the award, for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” she said.

The singer is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year, aged 17.

O'Connor was born on December 8, 1966, in the Dublin suburb of Glenageary.

Her parents separated when she was young and the singer later spoke of how her mother had been abusive.

She was ordained as a priest in the late 1990s by Irish Orthodox Catholic and Apostolic Church, an Independent Catholic group not in communion with the Vatican.

In later years, she said she was following the Sufi faith.