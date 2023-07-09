Minister calls for swift BBC action over claims star paid teenager for sexual photos

A government minister has urged the BBC to act “very swiftly” to deal with claims a presenter paid a teenager for sexual photos.

Victoria Atkins, financial secretary to the Treasury, called the allegations “very, very serious”, as questions over the broadcaster’s handling of the situation were raised.

The corporation has been plunged into crisis after a woman alleged an unnamed TV star started sending money to her child when they were 17.

The identity and gender of the youngster, now 20, have not been revealed.

The mother, whose claims first surfaced in The Sun, said the cash payments totalled £35,000 ($44,935).

The family were said to have complained to the BBC on May 19 but became frustrated that the star remained on air. He is understood to have been taken off air for the near future.

In the latest claim, the mother said she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.

The woman said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call” and looked like he was “getting ready for my child to perform for him”.

Ms Atkins called on the corporation to treat the matter with urgency.

“These are very, very serious allegations and the BBC have said they have processes in place,” she told Sky News.

“But as public attention and concern grows, the BBC is going to have to act very swiftly to deal with these allegations and to set out what they are doing to investigate them.”

Several BBC stars have publicly stated they are not the presenter at the centre of the allegations.

Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Nicky Campbell all distanced themselves from the issue.

A BBC representative said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination, we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”