Several injured after car crashes into Wimbledon prep school in London

Several people have been injured when a car crashed into a fee-paying girls primary school in south-west London.

The Met Police said the incident happened shortly before 10am at the school in Wimbledon.

Those hurt were treated at The Study Preparatory School on Camp Road, the force said, and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The school, which charges £5,565 a term, is for girls aged four to 11 and is on Wimbledon Common, only a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which is hosting the world-famous tennis tournament.

READ MORE Man arrested after stabbing at London's Central Middlesex Hospital

Police officers were joined by firefighters and paramedics, including London's Air Ambulance, in responding to the incident.

Resident Yen McConaghy, 61, told The National she saw a number of ambulances, fire engines and officers from the Met's Territorial Support Group.

"The school is in a cul-de-sac and they've cordoned the whole area off. It looks serious," she said.

"We're all standing here and there's a few parents going in. Something big has happened. I've never seen this before. People are worried. It's very upsetting."

MP for Wimbledon Stephen Hammond told the BBC the location was "really quite remote", about a mile from Wimbledon village and on the way to several nearby golf clubs.

"It's extremely distressing and extremely concerning," he added. "There are a number of casualties, I'm not sure how many."

The incident happened at the The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon. Photo: Google

A Met Police statement read: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

“We were called at 09.54 to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

Tweets from Wimbledon and Putney Commons urged the public to stay away from the area.

"Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

"Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you."

This is a breaking news story ...