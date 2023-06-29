Johnson allies Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries criticised for attacks on MPs

Boris Johnson's allies, including Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, have been criticised by the Privileges Committee in the UK Parliament for “undermining procedures of the House of Commons”.

The panel of seven MPs said a small group of politicians loyal to the former prime minister used newspapers, radio and social media to cast doubt on the committee’s findings that Mr Johnson had misled parliament.

The committee said it was “particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues” including Ms Dorries, a former culture secretary, and Mr Rees-Mogg, a former leader of the House of Commons. Together with at least three members of the House of Lords, they “took it upon themselves to undermine procedures of the House of Commons,” the committee said.

Read more Boris Johnson makes me grateful the UK is a monarchy

Referring to Ms Dorries and Mr Rees-Mogg, the panel accused them of “mounting the most vociferous attacks on the committee” by using “the platform of their own hosted TV shows”.

The criticism was outlined in a special supplementary report titled Co-ordinated campaign of interference in the work of the Privileges Committee and published on Thursday.

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, said MPs will debate the report on July 10.

“I hope this reassures the House how seriously the government takes these matters of privilege," she told MPs.

Tory MP Michael Farbricant was also named in the document. The Committee referenced his tweet from June 9 in which he cast doubt on the effectiveness of the probe.

“Serious questions will need to be asked about the manner in which the investigation was conducted," Mr Fabricant wrote on Twitter. "These were no jurists as was apparent by the tone of the examination. The question of calibre, malice and prejudice will need to be answered now or by historians.”

On Thursday, he tweeted: “I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the Privileges Committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt by gestures and other actions. Had it been in a law court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the Committee needs to be earned.”

Earlier this month, the committee ruled that Mr Johnson had lied to parliament with his assurances over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

He dramatically quit days before the release of the report, but has hinted at a return to frontline politics.

This is a developing story …