Boris Johnson misled Parliament five times as PM, partygate report finds

Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons five times in his denial of Covid-19 rules being broken in Downing Street, the Privileges Committee has said in its report as it recommended a 90-day suspension.

The committee of seven said it had established that Mr Johnson “had knowledge of breaches of the Rules and Guidance that occurred in No 10”.

The report said Mr Johnson misled MPs in Parliament on five occasions.

Following his resignation as an MP on Friday and his angry response to the draft report, the committee said he should be banned for three months.

"In light of Mr Johnson’s conduct in committing a further contempt on June 9, 2023, the Committee 7 Matter referred on 21 April 2022 (conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson): Final Report now considers that if Mr Johnson were still a Member he should be suspended from the service of the House for 90 days for repeated contempts and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process."

Mr Johnson said the Privileges Committee was "beneath contempt" because it had reached a "deranged conclusion" to deliver "what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination".

These occasions were outlined as follows:

When he said that Guidance was followed completely in No 10, that the Rules and Guidance were followed at all times, that events in No10 were within the Rules and Guidance, and that the Rules and Guidance had been followed at all times when he was present at gatherings

When he failed to tell the House about his own knowledge of the gatherings where rules or guidance had been broken

When he said that he relied on repeated assurances that the rules had not been broken. The assurances he received were not accurately represented by him to the House, nor were they appropriate to be cited to the House as an authoritative indication of No 10’s compliance with Covid restrictions

When he gave the impression that there needed to be an investigation by Sue Gray before he could answer questions when he had personal knowledge that he did not reveal

When he purported to correct the record but instead continued to mislead the House and, by his continuing denials, this Committee.

