Nottingham city centre shut after 'major incident'

Police have shut down the centre of Nottingham in central England while they deal with an unspecified but ongoing serious incident.

Multiple road closures were on Tuesday morning in place and the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) network suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

Pictures on Twitter show areas cordoned off and members of the emergency services in attendance including National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers, who co-ordinate the response from police, ambulance and fire services.

Read more Why London's richest areas are hot spots for knife crime and robbery

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services were in attendance at several city-centre locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident.

The following roads are closed-

Ilkeston Road,

Milton Street,

Magdala Road,

Maples Street,

Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city,

Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/OQMOppuYyj — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) June 13, 2023

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”