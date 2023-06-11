Ex-Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrested

Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested amid a continuing investigation into the financing of the Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland confirmed a 52-year-old woman was in custody but did not confirm her identity.

British police do not confirm the identity of suspects until they are charged. Various British media outlets identified the suspect as Ms Sturgeon.

The woman was arrested “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party,” it said.

READ MORE SNP considers appointing forensic auditors amid police inquiry into finances

There was no immediate comment from the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon stepped down as SNP leader and First Minister in February after more than eight years in office.

Her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April as part of the investigation into party financing and was later released without charge. Their Glasgow home was also searched during the arrest.

The police investigation is looking into what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on that issue but went missing from the party's filed accounts.

Mr Murrell stepped down from his role as the SNP's chief executive in March after a controversy over misleading information given to journalists on party membership numbers.

At the time of her husband's arrest, Ms Sturgeon said she would “fully co-operate” with police if required.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and questioned before being released without charge.

In April Humza Youssef, who replaced Ms Sturgeon as First Minister and party leader, denied rumours the party faces bankruptcy after reports emerged it was considering forensic auditors amid the investigation.

Mr Yousaf said additional financial oversight and external input were “really important” amid a review into party finances, with a public report due in the autumn.

The party was “desperate” to appoint auditors, he added.